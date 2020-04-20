New Mexican restaurant sets sights on Williams Bay location

WILLIAMS BAY — Less than two months after one restaurant left downtown Williams Bay, another one is getting ready to take its place.
La Fiesta, a new Mexican restaurant, is renovating the space formerly occupied by Red Dogs Sandwiches at 99 N. Walworth Ave. in preparation for an opening within the next few months.
Head chef Clemente Perez said he hopes the new eatery will have something for everyone. With a menu that blends traditional Mexican cuisine and new takes on those classics — and a stylish sit-down space in addition to take-out options — new customers will have plenty of ways to get their south-of-the-border fix.
Owned and operated by Perez and his family, La Fiesta will not be the first restaurant undertaking for the group. The family already owns and operates Taqueria El Gallo De Oro in Lake Geneva, which gives them a leg up when it comes to getting settled in at their new spot.
“The nice thing about it is, their family has a lot of experience,” said Jim D’Alessandro, president of the Williams Bay Business Association.
However, Perez says that the new restaurant is not just going to be a second location of their previous one. Rather, La Fiesta will present a familiar menu with some personal touches.
“There is going to be a bit of the same — tacos, burritos, all the meats,” he said. “But they’re all a little different.”
According to Perez, the new restaurant was initially planned to open on Cinco de Mayo in celebration of the Mexican holiday. But the schedule has been altered due to the coronavirus. No firm opening date is currently in place, but the family hopes to open the restaurant soon.
For now, Perez and his family are remodeling the interior to suit their needs and working with D’Alessandro and the business association to navigate the process of applying for a village liquor license.
Whenever they end up opening, it will be a quick turnaround in filling the empty storefront.
Shortly before Red Dogs’ lease ended in late February, the restaurant’s co-owners, Carly Caris and Pat Heuer, learned that the building would be put up for sale by owners Rick and Linda Pfenning. That prompted the hot dog and sandwich shop to move down to a new location in Richmond, Illinois.
Shortly after, the Pfennings sold the building to Williams Bay-based Bees Investments LLC, which opened up the door for a new tenant. Now, La Fiesta will lease the space near the corner of Walworth Avenue and East Geneva Street.
With the quick restaurant replacement, downtown Williams Bay has fewer vacant storefronts than usual. D’Alessandro says that once La Fiesta is up and running, there will only be one empty space, whereas there are typically two or three.
For nearby businesses, the new restaurant will be a welcome addition to the downtown area.
“We’re excited to have another option in downtown Williams Bay,” said Dawn Marie Mancuso Licht, owner of Clear Waters Salon and Day Spa. “Nobody likes to see vacant storefronts, so it’s great that we have another restaurant opening.”
While the other local businesses are looking forward to La Fiesta’s opening day, the restaurant’s ownership are equally excited to start serving its first tacos and burritos, and join the Bay community as well.
“We’re trying to meet new people over there,” La Fiesta manager Joanna Cisneros Torres said. “Everyone’s very excited for us to open soon.”
