New Mexican restaurant sets sights on Williams Bay location

WILLIAMS BAY — Less than two months after one restaurant left downtown Williams Bay, another one is getting ready to take its place.

La Fiesta, a new Mexican restaurant, is renovating the space formerly occupied by Red Dogs Sandwiches at 99 N. Walworth Ave. in preparation for an opening within the next few months.

Head chef Clemente Perez said he hopes the new eatery will have something for everyone. With a menu that blends traditional Mexican cuisine and new takes on those classics — and a stylish sit-down space in addition to take-out options — new customers will have plenty of ways to get their south-of-the-border fix.

Owned and operated by Perez and his family, La Fiesta will not be the first restaurant undertaking for the group. The family already owns and operates Taqueria El Gallo De Oro in Lake Geneva, which gives them a leg up when it comes to getting settled in at their new spot.

“The nice thing about it is, their family has a lot of experience,” said Jim D’Alessandro, president of the Williams Bay Business Association.

However, Perez says that the new restaurant is not just going to be a second location of their previous one. Rather, La Fiesta will present a familiar menu with some personal touches.