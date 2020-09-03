New mural honors historic railway

WILLIAMS BAY – A new mural depicting a steam train is now featured in downtown Williams Bay, paying homage to the village’s historic North Western Railway.
The mural depicts a classic steam train engine, speeding through the brick siding of the Bay Centre Building, located at the corner of W. Geneva St. and N. Walworth Ave. The train engine is marked with the number 1906, the year building owner Barry Ploog believes the Bay Centre Building was built.
Ploog, a Boulder, Colorado, resident, said he wanted to create a reminder of the railway, which carried passengers from Chicago to Williams Bay from 1888 to 1975. The North Western Railway played an important role in the development of communities on the lake like Williams Bay and Lake Geneva.
“I just wanted to honor the history of the area,” he said. “The train was something that was really popular way back when so I thought I would create a little attention for the building and the tenants.”
To complete the task, Ploog commissioned Kenny Kupietz, a Town of Delavan resident, house artist at the Starline Factory in Harvard, Illinois, and life-long muralist. Kupietz also owns and operates his own mural and art service called Art Forms Inc.
The 73-year-old artist said he has painted murals since his 20’s and has completed pieces in dozens of area motels, homes and restaurants. He added that he also created the sign for Owl Tavern in the Town of Linn and has painted hundreds of billboards throughout his career.
Kupietz said he began working on the new Williams Bay mural at his home studio in June after finalizing the mural design with Ploog. He said he had hoped to originally have it completed by the Fourth of July but experienced delays due to the coronavirus.
Having a usual repertoire of crafting soft, scenic paintings, Kupietz said the train painting was slightly different than his usual style but that it was enjoyable to work on something with so much movement.
“It’s kind of punchy art,” he said. “It’s not necessarily what I usually do but I tried to make it so it had some visual impact.”
To create the effect of motion in the mural, Kupietz said he painted the train with a slight blur and designed the locomotive to appear like it was crashing through the side of the building.
He said while working on the painting he had to balance realism with aesthetic by ensuring the train was as realistic looking as possible without becoming unnecessarily detailed and cluttered.
“I’m not trying to make a technical illustration out of it, I’m trying to make it a painting,” he said.
Ploog said he hopes the mural catches the attention of visitors and draw in business to the building’s tenants
In addition to increased foot traffic, Ploog said he expects the mural to become a village attraction that families take pictures in front of or admire on their way to the beach.
Terry Thomas, the owner of the barbershop directly next to the mural, said the new painting has already garnished a good deal of attention.
“A lot of people are taking pictures of it,” he said.
Jane Larson, owner of the Green Grocer shop in the Bay Centre building, said while she hasn’t heard any customers mention the new mural as a reason for stopping by specifically, it is a possibility it could draw more attention to the building and its tenants.
Larson said she wasn’t aware Ploog was planning on having the mural installed until and was pleased to see work done to beautify the building.
