New mural honors historic railway

Kupietz said he began working on the new Williams Bay mural at his home studio in June after finalizing the mural design with Ploog. He said he had hoped to originally have it completed by the Fourth of July but experienced delays due to the coronavirus.

Having a usual repertoire of crafting soft, scenic paintings, Kupietz said the train painting was slightly different than his usual style but that it was enjoyable to work on something with so much movement.

“It’s kind of punchy art,” he said. “It’s not necessarily what I usually do but I tried to make it so it had some visual impact.”

To create the effect of motion in the mural, Kupietz said he painted the train with a slight blur and designed the locomotive to appear like it was crashing through the side of the building.

He said while working on the painting he had to balance realism with aesthetic by ensuring the train was as realistic looking as possible without becoming unnecessarily detailed and cluttered.

“I’m not trying to make a technical illustration out of it, I’m trying to make it a painting,” he said.

Ploog said he hopes the mural catches the attention of visitors and draw in business to the building’s tenants