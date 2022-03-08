New name, more food; Lake Geneva's Franks officially now Clock Tower Pizza

Frank Broz has officially announced that his restaurant is now offering pizza, along with a number of other fun changes.

Broz installed a Clock Tower Pizza Home of Frank’s sign to the outside of his restaurant in early February to reflect the restaurant’s name change and pizza offerings. The restaurant, 272 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, previously was known as Frank’s Original.

The name change and pizza items took effect in August 2020, but Broz said he wanted to wait awhile before making those changes official.

“We were a little reluctant to make big changes too fast, because we didn’t want to scare away the existing customer base,” Broz said. “We weren’t exactly sure what to expect with the pizza. It was something we thought would be a good idea and would be a good fit, but you never really know until you get out there and give it a shot.”

Broz said, so far, pizza has been a popular item among customers. The restaurant offers a regular 14-inch pizza, personal 8-inch pizza and several specialty pizzas.

“You can have your normal mozzarella cheese, sausage and pepperoni pizza. Those are always going to be popular,” Broz said. “We can do off-the-wall things, too, like pineapple, black olives and different kinds of meats.”

Clock Tower Pizza also features several Frank’s Original items including burgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage, gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, French fries, onion rings and cheese curds.

“That’s still the bulk of our business,” Broz said. “We’ve created a good reputation around town.”

Broz said some of the menu items are a combination of each other. For example, the restaurant offers smash burger, hot dog, Italian beef and gyro pizzas, and some of the pizza toppings can be included in the burgers, hot dogs and sandwich items.

“We’re in a cool situation, because we can put pizza toppings on some of our burgers and hot dogs, then we can do the burgers and hot dogs and that kind of stuff on a pizza,” Broz said. “So there’s a synergy between the old menu and the new.”

Broz operated the restaurant with Nicolas Carone when it first opened for business, then Carone asked Broz if he wanted to purchase his half of the business in July 2020. Broz currently operates the restaurant with his wife, Cathy Broz.

“The rest is kind of history,” Broz said. “Nick did a good job laying the groundwork, then we’ve been able to build on that on our own time at the helm here.”

Before operating a restaurant, Broz worked in the food flavor industry for about 15 years, selling flavors to industrial food manufacturers. Broz said, while working in the food flavor industry, he traveled throughout the country and was rarely home.

He said, since operating a restaurant, he has been able to spend more time with his family.

“I would sell truckloads of this and truckloads of that,” Broz said. “With this business, it’s here’s a burger or here’s a pizza. It’s really different.”

Brownies recently were added to the restaurant’s menu. Broz said he plans to add more menu items in the future.

“I have things in the works, but they’re not quite ready yet,” Broz said. “We will be rolling those out during the next three to four weeks.”

Broz is in the process of redecorating the interior of the restaurant to feature a “Back to the Future” theme.

“We’re huge fans of the movie, and my DeLorean will be parked outside on the street once the weather finally gets better again,” Broz said. “That’s a good eye catcher. People get excited about that. We got all this memorabilia on the wall.”

Clock Tower Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.clocktowerpizza.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.