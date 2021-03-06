New name of Lake Geneva's Fancy Fair mall announced

LAKE GENEVA – First, there was a Montgomery Ward in downtown Lake Geneva.

That eventually gave way to Fancy Fair Mall, and this year will mark a new beginning for the Main Street building.

Fancy Fair Mall is officially being renamed and rebranded as the “Market of Lake Geneva,” a gathering spot for local artisans and merchants.

When Kirk Booher bought the mall in 2020 from the Skibitzkis, who owned the mall and Galerie Matisse, he announced plans to bring new energy to the mall — which, in 1939, was a Montgomery Ward department store.

Three months later, Booher is following through with his promise, announcing the new name and moving forward with renovation plans.

He hopes to bring façade upgrade plans to the City Council this spring and renovate the building before summer.

The initial plan includes exterior paint, new market signage and lighting fixtures, changes to the awnings and new tenant signage to let people know what stores are inside.

After work on the exterior, Booher said he’ll start focusing on the interior, with the intent of bringing out some of the original character of the building.