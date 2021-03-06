New name of Lake Geneva's Fancy Fair mall announced

LAKE GENEVA – First, there was a Montgomery Ward in downtown Lake Geneva.
That eventually gave way to Fancy Fair Mall, and this year will mark a new beginning for the Main Street building.
Fancy Fair Mall is officially being renamed and rebranded as the “Market of Lake Geneva,” a gathering spot for local artisans and merchants.
When Kirk Booher bought the mall in 2020 from the Skibitzkis, who owned the mall and Galerie Matisse, he announced plans to bring new energy to the mall — which, in 1939, was a Montgomery Ward department store.
Three months later, Booher is following through with his promise, announcing the new name and moving forward with renovation plans.
He hopes to bring façade upgrade plans to the City Council this spring and renovate the building before summer.
The initial plan includes exterior paint, new market signage and lighting fixtures, changes to the awnings and new tenant signage to let people know what stores are inside.
After work on the exterior, Booher said he’ll start focusing on the interior, with the intent of bringing out some of the original character of the building.
Already one big change is underway with Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery taking over the premier front window location where Gallery Matisse was located. And Booher said more changes will be coming.
Another idea that Booher talked about when he bought the mall was the idea of pop-up shops.
Just a few months into the new ownership, the concept has proven to be a success, with a pop-up custom wood engraving shop set up during Winterfest.
“We are looking for more,” Booher said.
His goal is to provide an affordable space for merchants to show shoppers what they have to offer even if it’s just for a short weekend pop-up.
“We want it to be something where locals will come — not just tourists and visitors,” Booher said. “They can come here and get things like a bottle of wine, cheese, baked goods and do their daily and specialty shopping, as well.”
It’s not too far from the original goal of Fancy Fair when it first opened in 1976.
In the June 10, 1976 Regional News, Merrill Chase —co-developer of the mall — said he viewed the mall as “an ideal opportunity for people to have their own boutique.”
He envisioned areas occupied by skilled craftspeople — potters, weavers, jewelry makers.
It was a venue for vendors regardless of size and a place for the community to come together.