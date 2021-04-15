New 'Night at the Museum' series for Grades 3-5

Third- through fifth-graders can explore four incredible museums and engage in related hands-on science activities as part of a new three-part series called "4-H Science Explorers: Night at the Museum."

Participating youth will virtually “tour” the Mitchell Park Domes, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, the UW Space Place, and more to grow space seeds, investigate river otters, engineer flowers, and discover dinosaurs.

Cost is $5 per participant. 4-H participation is not required. Participation is limited to the first 20 youth to sign-up.

"Night at the Museum" will be hosted in-person at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W Walworth St., Elkhorn, on Thursday, April 29, and Thursday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It will be conducted via Zoom on Thursday night, May 20, from 6:00-7:15 p.m. using supplies previously provided.

For more information, visit the Walworth County Extension website at walworth.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-741-4959. The registration form is at https://go.wisc.edu/9aia67.

Registration closes April 25 at 11:59 p.m.

4-H Science Explorers programming is a collaborative effort by UW-Madison Division of Extension 4-H educators in Crawford, Lafayette and Walworth counties, and the UW-Madison BioTrek staff.