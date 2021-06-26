New officer joins the ranks of the Lake Geneva Police Department

Lake Geneva’s newest police officer is looking forward to the latest chapter of her young law enforcement career.
Xenia Rodriguez of Elkhorn recently joined the Lake Geneva Police Department. She was hired to the department Nov. 9, 2020 and was officially sworn in during the June 10 Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission meeting.
Rodriguez said she is excited about joining the department and serving the City of Lake Geneva.
“It’s definitely an awesome city to work for just because you never know what’s coming,” Rodriguez said. “It makes it interesting and it makes it fun.”
After being hired to the department, Rodriguez attended law enforcement training at the Blackhawk Technical College police academy in Janesville from January through May.
Rodriguez said the police academy included about 720 hours of training in firearms, interviewing, communications, radio procedures and responding to accidents and emergencies.
“It’s 720 hours of any law enforcement-related training you can think of,” Rodriguez said. “You can definitely learn the whole realm of everything but very basic stuff to get you started.”
During the past several weeks, Rodriguez has undergone field officer training with the Lake Geneva Police Department, riding along with another officer and learning the procedures of the department.
She started responding to calls on her own last week.
“It’s pretty much like the academy all over again,” Rodriguez said. “It’s definitely touching up on everything and making sure that what you got taught at the academy is related to the policies we have here. It’s just them making sure we know what we’re doing out there.”
Rodriguez is not new to the Lake Geneva Police Department. She worked as a booking officer for the department before becoming a full-time officer.
“I think it helps I was already here, so I know each person’s personalities,” Rodriguez said. “I know how to get along with everyone here. It’s definitely an amazing department for sure.”
Besides the Lake Geneva Police Department, Rodriguez also has worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Delavan Police Department and a community service officer for the Elkhorn Police Department.
Rodriguez began taking college criminal justice courses during her senior year at Elkhorn High School, where she graduated in May 2015.
“So I kind of been all over the map,” Rodriguez said. “I worked for a few police departments and definitely enjoyed it. It was nice to work at a few different ones just to figure out what I liked and didn’t like and at the end of the day figure out where I wanted to end up being.”
Rodriguez said former Elkhorn school resource officer Joseph Kirkpatrick Jr. who died August 2020 inspired her to enter the law enforcement field.
“He was definitely a big push and reason I went into law enforcement,” Rodriguez said. “He use to walk through our schools, and it was a friendly face to see.”
Rodriguez said Kirkpatrick encouraged her to apply for the community service officer position with the Elkhorn Police Department.
“He said, ‘It would be a foot in the door. You could see what it’s like. I think you would be good at it,’” Rodriguez said. “He was definitely one of the main reasons I got into law enforcement.”
Rodriguez said, as a community resource officer, she helped enforce city ordinances and directing traffic at the schools and at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
“We just made sure everyone was following the ordinances there,” Rodriguez said. “If they weren’t we would make contact with them and made sure they understood what they needed to do to fix whatever issue was going on.”
Rodriguez said one the aspects she enjoys the most about working in law enforcement is interacting with the community.
“You never know who you’re going to run into,” Rodriguez said. “It’s nice to see different faces and communicate with people and show them the positive side of law enforcement.”
Rodriguez advises anyone interested in working in law enforcement to learn as much about the field as possible.
“Just get your foot in the door and learn everything there is to learn,” Rodriguez said. “There’s so much with this job. It’s never-ending learning.”
