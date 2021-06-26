New officer joins the ranks of the Lake Geneva Police Department

She started responding to calls on her own last week.

“It’s pretty much like the academy all over again,” Rodriguez said. “It’s definitely touching up on everything and making sure that what you got taught at the academy is related to the policies we have here. It’s just them making sure we know what we’re doing out there.”

Rodriguez is not new to the Lake Geneva Police Department. She worked as a booking officer for the department before becoming a full-time officer.

“I think it helps I was already here, so I know each person’s personalities,” Rodriguez said. “I know how to get along with everyone here. It’s definitely an amazing department for sure.”

Besides the Lake Geneva Police Department, Rodriguez also has worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Delavan Police Department and a community service officer for the Elkhorn Police Department.

Rodriguez began taking college criminal justice courses during her senior year at Elkhorn High School, where she graduated in May 2015.