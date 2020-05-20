New parking kiosks installed in downtown Lake Geneva

Mayor Charlene Klein said the new kiosks will make it more convenient for shoppers and others visitors to pay for for parking.

“I think these will have less issues and better technology than the previous ones,” Klein said.

Parking costs $1 to $2 an hour in more than 1,000 downtown parking space between March and November. The system generates more than $1 million a year in revenue for the city.

Joseph Smith, president of operations for Total Parking Solutions of Downers Grove, Illinois, said he enjoyed working with Lake Geneva officials the past couple of years to improve the city’s parking operation.

“We are excited and proud to be a part of an overdue upgrade of their parking system,” Smith said.

Crews completed installation of the new kiosks during the week of May 10-17, just in time for what is usually the kickoff of the summer tourism season on Memorial Day weekend.

Elder said he was pleased to have the project completed after about two years of planning and discussioin.

“It’s been a long process,” he said. “But it feels like a significant accomplishment.”