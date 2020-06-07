New parking kiosks receive mixed reviews from users

Recently installed parking kiosks in downtown Lake Geneva are receiving mixed reviews from users.
Some people find the kiosks relatively easy to use, while others are having difficulty figuring out how to operate the new machines.
About 50 new kiosks — which replace a previous fleet of kiosks that were installed about 10 years ago — were installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva in mid-May. The city council approved, in January, to purchase the new kiosks for about $330,000.
The new touch-screen kiosks allow people to pay for their parking with a credit card, coins or by downloading an app. No dollar bill option is available.
People also pay for parking by entering a license plate number, instead of entering a parking stall number, which was the process used by previous parking kiosks.
Marko Reyes of Chicago said he had no issues with using one of the parking kiosks located on Center Street, including paying with a credit card and entering his license plate number.
“They’re pretty easy to use, they’re fast,” he said.
Reyes also did not seem to mind paying a dollar an hour to park on Center Street.
“They’re pretty cheap, too, compared to Chicago,” Reyes said.
Emily White of Starved Rock, Illinois said she also found the kiosks relatively easy to use.
“It’s just hard to touch the screen at times, but that’s the only problem I’ve had with them,” White said.
First-time user Mark Getchell of Fontana seemed to be surprised with having to enter his license plate number and not being able to pay with dollar bills.
“You have to know your license plate?,” Getchell asked as he approached a kiosk on Main Street near Library Park.
Getchell indicated that he was having a hard time using the kiosk at first.
“This is difficult — only because I’m not use to it,” he said.
Getchell figured out how to use the kiosk after a few minutes of use and was able to pay for his parking.
“I’m an older gentleman. You know what I mean?,” Getchell said. “But I just did it though.”
Alex Martinez of Rockton, Illinois, said his granddaughter had to assist him with using a kiosk during a previous visit to Lake Geneva, but he did not have any issues with the kiosk during a visit, May 31.
“Now it seems to be ok,” he said.
Martinez said he paid for his parking by using a credit card but wishes there was an option to pay with dollar bills.
“I’m use to paying with dollar bills,” Martinez said. “Once you put you’re credit card information in, it’s out there. Honestly, I would rather pay with cash.”
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said he has mostly received a positive response regarding the kiosks.
Elder said people seem to be pleased with the payment options that are available with the kiosks.
“A lot of people have been using a credit card or an app,” Elder said. “Some people have been using coins to pay for short time increments.”
Elder said the parking operations staff has been walking throughout the downtown area assisting people who may need help using the kiosks. He said he also has distributed fliers to downtown businesses, which shows people how to use the kiosks.
“A lot of the downtown businesses get asked about parking,” he said.
