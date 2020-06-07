New parking kiosks receive mixed reviews from users

Emily White of Starved Rock, Illinois said she also found the kiosks relatively easy to use.

“It’s just hard to touch the screen at times, but that’s the only problem I’ve had with them,” White said.

First-time user Mark Getchell of Fontana seemed to be surprised with having to enter his license plate number and not being able to pay with dollar bills.

“You have to know your license plate?,” Getchell asked as he approached a kiosk on Main Street near Library Park.

Getchell indicated that he was having a hard time using the kiosk at first.

“This is difficult — only because I’m not use to it,” he said.

Getchell figured out how to use the kiosk after a few minutes of use and was able to pay for his parking.

“I’m an older gentleman. You know what I mean?,” Getchell said. “But I just did it though.”

Alex Martinez of Rockton, Illinois, said his granddaughter had to assist him with using a kiosk during a previous visit to Lake Geneva, but he did not have any issues with the kiosk during a visit, May 31.

“Now it seems to be ok,” he said.