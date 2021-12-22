New permanent cosmetic business approved for Market of Lake Geneva's second floor

Lake Geneva residents will soon have another place to visit to get some cosmetic work done.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, Nov. 22, to allow a semi-permanent cosmetic business to be operated at 830 W. Main St., Unit A, located in the upper level of The Market of Lake Geneva, formerly known as Fancy Fair Mall.

The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously recommended the permit Nov. 15.

Sava Savic of Lake Geneva plans to operate Aesthetic Studio LLC at that location to offer a service known as microblading, which includes applying semi-permanent eyebrows and other forms of make-up to clients’ foreheads.

Savic said the procedure is similar to tattooing.

“I’m starting with eyebrows then I’m going to go into doing permanent eyeliner, as well as lip color contour and hopefully moving into other things as well,” Savic said during the plan commission meeting.

Savic said microblading has become a more popular cosmetic procedure during the past few years.

“It’s incredibly popular among women, as well as men are getting microblading eyebrows,” Savic said. “It changes everything about facial features, and it’s pretty amazing. It’s pretty popular with this industry, and it keeps growing rapidly.”

Plan Commission member Joel Hoiland said he is pleased with the detailed information that Savic presented to the commission regarding plans for her business.

“I think it was pretty helpful as you presented this proposal to us,” Hoiland said.

Savic said she is looking forward to starting her business.

“This is a big deal for me, so I’m very excited,” Savic said.

This is the second permit that the city has approved for a microblading-type business in two months.

Members of the city council approved a conditional use permit, Sept. 27, for Meghan Zukowski of Lake Geneva to operate Eye Love, LLC at 101 Broad St., Unit 201, the former location of the Lake Geneva Wellness Clinic.

