New pickleball, tennis courts planned at Lake Geneva Tennis

Local tennis and pickleball enthusiasts may soon have some additional courts to play their favorite sport.

Representatives from Lake Geneva Tennis, 630 Veterans Parkway, plan to construct an addition to the south end of the building, which would include six indoor pickleball courts and several outdoor tennis/pickleball courts with a seating area.

Paul Lauterbach, co-owner of Lake Geneva Tennis, presented concept plans for the addition during the Nov. 15 plan commission meeting. Lauterbach said he and other representatives from Lake Geneva Tennis recently purchased neighboring property and would like to build an addition to the facility.

The project also would include more parking spaces. Lauterbach said the location of the additional parking spaces has not been determined at this time.

“We do see that we would need additional parking, probably at least 24 stalls,” he said.

Lauterbach said he would like to add more pickleball courts to the facility because of the growing popularity of the sport.

“I’m slowly getting on that bandwagon right now,” Lauterbach said. “It’s incredible. It’s growing.”

Lauterbach said they also would be able to expand their children’s tennis program, because the pickleball courts would be about the same amount of space used for children’s tennis.

“The pickleball courts are about the same size as the 10 and under programming. We call it ‘Red Ball,’ and it’s for the little ones,” Lauterbach said. “We would kind of piggyback the pickleball courts and really expand on our 10 and under programming.”

Plan commission member Michael Krajovic asked if the addition would include some exterior landscaping.

“When people drive by, we don’t want to see just a building, we would like to see some beautiful landscaping and trees,” Krajovic said.

Lauterbach said he plans to install some landscaping to the outdoor area of the building.

“Especially with the outdoor courts, we really have to beautify those because we’re asking people to pay for outdoor tennis,” Lauterbach said. “They could go to a lot of different places to play for free, so we would really have to step it up.”

Lauterbach said he also plans to install lighting near the exterior courts, but the lights would be on no later than 9 p.m. and would face downward towards the courts.

“We would obviously not want to be an eyesore at night,” Lauterbach said. “But eight or nine o’clock at night would be more than enough time for us to get in what we get in.”

Alderman Tim Dunn, who also is a member of the plan commission, said there are already several outdoor lights in that area with the baseball and soccer fields in Veterans Park and at the nearby Walmart store.

“So there’s a lot of light in that area already,” Dunn said. “So they’re not suddenly creating light where there was none. That area is quite well lighted already.”

Representatives from Lake Geneva Tennis are set to present more detailed plans for the addition in the future.

Krajovich said he likes the plans that have been presented, so far.

“It’s a great project,” Krajovich said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she likes the idea of more pickleball courts being added to the facility.

“I think it sounds great,” Klein said. “I don’t play pickleball myself, but I have a lot of friends that do.”

