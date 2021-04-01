New playground coming to Sharon; vintage equipment being sold to highest bidder

SHARON — Financed largely by community donations, the Village of Sharon has begun work on replacing aging playground equipment in Goodland Park.
Village President Mark Ruosch said the village has been discussing replacement of the equipment for several years and that with the support of local fundraising efforts, the playground can finally be financed.
The renovation will do away with equipment, last updated in 1986 or earlier, expand the footprint of the park and bring in new swings, climbing equipment and more.
Village Administrator Susan Steele said of the $98,807 spent on new playground equipment for the park, $72,807 of it was financed through community donations, with the remaining $25,000 coming from the village.
“It’s a great example of how this community works really well together and how everyone steps up in this small community,” Steele said.
Ruosch said the village’s streets and parks committee, and a subcommittee made up of local parents and community members, were responsible for a majority of the fundraising efforts.
“They’ve held dances, rummage sales and whatever we could come up with to raise funds for it,” he said. “Then we’ve also had private donors come forward. They’ve all helped immensely.”
The village president said he has been thrilled with the donations that have made the project a reality and amazed with the generous support from community members.
“It is amazing the people who do come out, and some of them not with small checks, but rather large checks,” he said.
In addition to monetary donations, a number of village stakeholders are also pledging materials and services to complete the playground renovation.
Bill Barden, from Barden & Son Concrete LLC, is donating up to 250 bags of concrete for the playground, Tim Sonnenberg will be conducting tree removal services for the park free of charge and excavation work for the project has been donated by Ryan Walftra.
The playground was closed March 29 for early project preparations and crews must wait until the new playground equipment is delivered in mid-May before beginning work on the renovation.
“It is definitely a community project and I’ll be happy when it’s done — it’s been a long time since 1986,” Ruosch said.
The village accepted bids for the old playground equipment until March 19 and plans to award the bids on April 13.
The equipment they are getting rid of is a metal merry-go-round, four old metal teeter totters with wood seats, a metal slide, and the large wooden jungle gym with tire swing, slide and walkway.
The winning bidders are responsible for dismantling and removing all purchased equipment from the area by May 1.