New playground coming to Sharon; vintage equipment being sold to highest bidder

The village president said he has been thrilled with the donations that have made the project a reality and amazed with the generous support from community members.

“It is amazing the people who do come out, and some of them not with small checks, but rather large checks,” he said.

In addition to monetary donations, a number of village stakeholders are also pledging materials and services to complete the playground renovation.

Bill Barden, from Barden & Son Concrete LLC, is donating up to 250 bags of concrete for the playground, Tim Sonnenberg will be conducting tree removal services for the park free of charge and excavation work for the project has been donated by Ryan Walftra.

The playground was closed March 29 for early project preparations and crews must wait until the new playground equipment is delivered in mid-May before beginning work on the renovation.

“It is definitely a community project and I’ll be happy when it’s done — it’s been a long time since 1986,” Ruosch said.

The village accepted bids for the old playground equipment until March 19 and plans to award the bids on April 13.