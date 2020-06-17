New playground helps abused children recover in Walworth County

Beyond just the therapeutic value, Positano says that she hopes the playground will help make the experience with therapy more fun for the nearly 500 kids a year who come through Tree House.

“I don’t want anyone looking at it like a black hole; I want therapy to be something where they don’t dread going into it,” Positano said.

After being closed temporarily because of the coronarvirus, the Tree House staff planned to debut the new playground June 17 when the facility was scheduled to reopen to the public.

Zac Bergemann, a playground designer from Midstates Recreation, who worked with Tree House on the project, said that Positano and the company’s research and preparation made it a smooth project to complete.

“They did a really good job at picking different levels of challenge. When we design an inclusive-type playground, that is a key factor in our design,” Bergemann said. “I’ll be honest: My job was pretty easy, because they did a lot of their own homework.”

While much of the planning took place in the summer and fall of 2019, the early onset of cold weather in October postponed construction of the playground until the spring of 2020. Bergemann said Tree House was first on the to-do list for Midstates this spring.