New playground helps abused children recover in Walworth County

ELKHORN — The Tree House Child and Family Center is able to help children victimized by abuse in a novel way, after installing what officials believe is the first therapeutic playground in the region.
“We had never seen a playground like that before,” Tree House coordinator Kathy Brown said. “I don’t know where the closest one to us is; I know it’s not in this county or the surrounding counties.”
After hearing last summer that local charities were interested in donating to fund new development, employees at Tree House began brainstorming about what sorts of new resources they could use at the center for abused children.
Therapist Maureen Positano suggested the idea of the playground because it gives kids an outlet for some of their otherwise bottled-up emotions.
“It gives them release with some of the emotions in a healthy way, rather than destroying things at school or home, or being aggressive with others,” Positano said.
Positano specifically sought out playground equipment that would serve that purpose, including musical instrument toys, and structures that spin around or rock back and forth, both of which are movements that are soothing to traumatized kids.
Officials also tried to add features that would serve the broader range of children they serve in recovery from sexual or other physical abuse.
Beyond just the therapeutic value, Positano says that she hopes the playground will help make the experience with therapy more fun for the nearly 500 kids a year who come through Tree House.
“I don’t want anyone looking at it like a black hole; I want therapy to be something where they don’t dread going into it,” Positano said.
After being closed temporarily because of the coronarvirus, the Tree House staff planned to debut the new playground June 17 when the facility was scheduled to reopen to the public.
Zac Bergemann, a playground designer from Midstates Recreation, who worked with Tree House on the project, said that Positano and the company’s research and preparation made it a smooth project to complete.
“They did a really good job at picking different levels of challenge. When we design an inclusive-type playground, that is a key factor in our design,” Bergemann said. “I’ll be honest: My job was pretty easy, because they did a lot of their own homework.”
While much of the planning took place in the summer and fall of 2019, the early onset of cold weather in October postponed construction of the playground until the spring of 2020. Bergemann said Tree House was first on the to-do list for Midstates this spring.
Bergemann said this is the first therapeutic playground that he has heard of Midstates Recreation building.
The playground’s $70,000 cost was covered, thanks to donations from the Abbey Spring Ladies Golf League, the Santa Cause charity group, and other individual donors.
Tree House executive director Ismael Chartier said the generosity of donors exemplifies the commitment that the Walworth County community has shown to supporting Tree House, as well as the emotional well-being of children in the area.
“It shows to me that our community is involved with trying to have healthy children,” Chartier said. “They don’t hide their heads in the sand and say, ‘Sexual and physical abuse doesn’t happen here.’”
