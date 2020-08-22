New priest takes over historic Lake Geneva church

Lake Geneva’s historic Catholic church is welcoming new leadership, after the archdiocese reshuffled priest assignments in the region.
The Rev. Raymond Guthrie, who worked most recently in the Milwaukee area, has been named the new pastor at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, a parish that is more than 175 years old.
Guthrie is succeeding the Rev. Mark Danczyk, who has been reassigned to lead St. Benedict Catholic Church in Fontana. Danczyk had been splitting his time between St. Francis and St. Benedict.
Guthrie, whose work as a priest has taken him many places, said he regards the move to St. Francis de Sales as a homecoming, considering that he already lives in Lake Geneva. He bought a home here in the 1990s, and has been a part-time resident ever since.
“This is a community I’ve fallen in love with,” he said.
St. Francis de Sales also is losing the Rev. Sergio Lizama, who led Spanish-language services for the parish. With Lizama accepting a new assignment elsewhere, Spanish-language services now will be handled by two visiting priests from the Whitewater area.
The Rev. Jerry Herda, vicar for clergy at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, said the many changes in leadership at St. Francis have worked out well.
Danczyk had asked to be reassigned to St. Benedict so he could focus on his pastoral work there, Herda said.
Of the priest assignment process, Herda said: “It’s always a big puzzle. But I think the pieces here fit together very well.”
Former colleagues and parishioners speak highly of Guthrie and say that Lake Geneva church goers will be impressed by the new pastor at St. Francis.
“He’s a dynamo,” said Sharon Krueger, a longtime parishioner at St. Robert Catholic Church in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood.
For the past two years, Guthrie was pastor at both St. Robert and the nearby Holy Family Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay. But when he heard that Danczyk was resettling at St. Benedict in Fontana, Guthrie asked the archdiocese about an appointment at St. Francis.
Located at 148 W. Main St., St. Francis has been part of the Lake Geneva region since 1842, currently serving about 1,200 families of the Catholic faith.
Guthrie said he is humbled to be leading such an historic parish, and that he seeks only to “re-enliven” the faith and spirit of his new parishioners.
“There’s a lot of great people doing great things here,” he said. What I can do is bring all those great things together in a way that we can go even further.”
His assignment at St. Francis took effect Aug. 4.
He greeted church members and others the next day with a Facebook post, describing the many different places where he has worked as a priest and indicating that he sought out the chance to come to Lake Geneva.
“I felt it was time to settle down,” he wrote. “I am now coming to a parish that I call home.”
A teacher as well as a pastor, Guthrie, 67, has worked in 17 different churches, while also working in about a dozen different schools and colleges. Before coming to Wisconsin, he worked in Rockford, Illinois, Peoria, Illinois, and Joliet, Illinois.
Also a sports fan, he has coached many football and basketball teams at schools, including varsity football the past two years at Milwaukee’s Marquette University High School.
Keith Klestinski, head football coach at Marquette, said Guthrie knows his football, and demonstrated strong devotion to teaching kids the game. Guthrie also was happy to show people that priests do more than lead Sunday services, Klestinski said.
The coach called Guthrie approachable and dedicated.
“You’re getting a man of the people,” Klestinski said of Guthrie’s new position in Lake Geneva. “You’re getting a real gem.”
Guthrie, 67, said he plans to live the rest of his life in Lake Geneva. His assignment at St. Francis is good for the next six years.
He said that while he once regarded Lake Geneva as a nice place to get away from big-city life, he now appreciates it as a place to live. He said he is grateful that the opportunity at St. Francis came along.
“I see this as an awesome parish,” he said. “I’m humbled and honored.”
