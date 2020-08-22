New priest takes over historic Lake Geneva church

Of the priest assignment process, Herda said: “It’s always a big puzzle. But I think the pieces here fit together very well.”

Former colleagues and parishioners speak highly of Guthrie and say that Lake Geneva church goers will be impressed by the new pastor at St. Francis.

“He’s a dynamo,” said Sharon Krueger, a longtime parishioner at St. Robert Catholic Church in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood.

For the past two years, Guthrie was pastor at both St. Robert and the nearby Holy Family Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay. But when he heard that Danczyk was resettling at St. Benedict in Fontana, Guthrie asked the archdiocese about an appointment at St. Francis.

Located at 148 W. Main St., St. Francis has been part of the Lake Geneva region since 1842, currently serving about 1,200 families of the Catholic faith.

Guthrie said he is humbled to be leading such an historic parish, and that he seeks only to “re-enliven” the faith and spirit of his new parishioners.

“There’s a lot of great people doing great things here,” he said. What I can do is bring all those great things together in a way that we can go even further.”

His assignment at St. Francis took effect Aug. 4.