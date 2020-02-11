New principal at Badger High School is familiar face on campus

After 10 years as associate principal at Badger High School, Jennifer Straus has been named the Lake Geneva school's new principal.

Straus' appointment was announced today after members of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board approved the hiring on Monday.

Straus, who has been serving as interim principal since Russ Tronsen resigned last summer, will begin her new position as principal effective July 1.

Officials have not yet disclosed her new salary.

Tronsen was paid $117,000 a year.

School board president Patrick Sherman said the board interviewed six candidates for the principal's job before concluding that Straus was the most qualified.

"She rose to the top immediately," Sherman said.

Straus, who has 28 years of experience in education, said in a prepared statement that she looks forward to her new position at Badger.