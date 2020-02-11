New principal at Badger High School is familiar face on campus

After 10 years as associate principal at Badger High School, Jennifer Straus has been named the Lake Geneva school's new principal.
Straus' appointment was announced today after members of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board approved the hiring on Monday.
Straus, who has been serving as interim principal since Russ Tronsen resigned last summer, will begin her new position as principal effective July 1.
Officials have not yet disclosed her new salary.
Tronsen was paid $117,000 a year.
School board president Patrick Sherman said the board interviewed six candidates for the principal's job before concluding that Straus was the most qualified.
"She rose to the top immediately," Sherman said.
Straus, who has 28 years of experience in education, said in a prepared statement that she looks forward to her new position at Badger.
"The Badger community has a well-earned sense of pride in the opportunities offered to students and the high level of accomplishment our students continue to reach," she said.
After 10 years as associate principal, Straus was named interim principal last July when Tronsen resigned after three years to become principal of a school in Beaver Dam.
Straus, who has a master's degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, worked as a social studies teacher and assistant principal at Delavan-Darien High School before moving to Badger.
School Superintendent James Gottinger said he has been pleased with her work as Badger's interim principal the past several months.
"Ms. Straus has the knowledge, skills and drive to continue to move Badger and all of its students forward," Gottinger said in a prepared statement.
The other applicants considered as finalists for the principal's job have not been identified.