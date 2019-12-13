New reporter looks forward to 'lake stories' of his own

When my father was just a child, he and his family found refuge from Chicago living by visiting Powers Lake and the surrounding area on the weekends and holidays. It is during this stage of my father’s life that he accumulated a mass of what I came to know as “lake stories.”
These “lake stories” are tales my father would regularly tell me and my sister while he toured us around the very same lake decades later. The topics of these tales ranged from the restaurant where you could take freshly caught fish and they would clean and cook them on the spot, to the time his friend crashed his boat into a pier, to time he spent at the Playboy mansion when it was still the Playboy mansion, and so on.
To me, these stories made the lake alive — they turned the quiet, winding streets into bustling corridors of experience and history. I always marveled at the stories, and rarely informed my father when he was telling them for the seventh or eighth time.
So, when I accepted a reporting position with the Lake Geneva Regional News, I realized what a special opportunity came with it. It was time for me to start creating my own generation of lake stories. And while my articles may not be the kind to involve big cabin parties and summer days on the beach, I hope they are impactful, truthful and encapsulate the important developments and special moments of the Fontana, Williams Bay and Walworth communities.
Growing up in Belvidere, Illinois, I discovered a knack for writing, and stuck with my school newspaper all throughout high school, never accepting the annual editor promotion so as to keep my attention on writing. From there, I moved to Chicago, where I completed my journalism studies at Columbia College, also writing for a medley of small news outlets and interning with the Chicago Sun-Times along the way. I’ve covered teacher strikes, alternative court systems, city council developments and much more.
While I enjoyed the big-city living, I’m pleased opportunity has given me the chance to do what I love in a place that has long been the venue of beautiful memories for both me and my family. I’m sure one day, when I bring my own children to this area and these lakes, I’ll have my own lake stories to share.
I look forward to serving this community, and hope to become not only a byline on top of the weekly stories, but someone who is relevant, recognizable, beneficial and informational to everyone in the area.