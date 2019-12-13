New reporter looks forward to 'lake stories' of his own

When my father was just a child, he and his family found refuge from Chicago living by visiting Powers Lake and the surrounding area on the weekends and holidays. It is during this stage of my father’s life that he accumulated a mass of what I came to know as “lake stories.”

These “lake stories” are tales my father would regularly tell me and my sister while he toured us around the very same lake decades later. The topics of these tales ranged from the restaurant where you could take freshly caught fish and they would clean and cook them on the spot, to the time his friend crashed his boat into a pier, to time he spent at the Playboy mansion when it was still the Playboy mansion, and so on.

To me, these stories made the lake alive — they turned the quiet, winding streets into bustling corridors of experience and history. I always marveled at the stories, and rarely informed my father when he was telling them for the seventh or eighth time.