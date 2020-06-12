New restaurant brings a touch of Italy to Lake Geneva

So far in Lake Geneva, his most popular menu item seems to be pasta rags, which include torn sheets of pasta with braised beef and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, topped with a three-cheese cream sauce.

The new restaurant has drawn a positive response, and Webber said he hopes to soon see repeat customers.

“We want to maintain a great business after the summer, and make sure locals are comfortable eating here,” he said.

The new restaurant includes a bar offering beer and wine. The city approved a Class B liquor license, so Cuoco Pazzo can start offering cocktails, too.

Webber said he was happy to obtain the license, considering that he was in competition with other restaurant owners seeking the license.

“That was a little stressful, but I’m glad that all worked out,” he said.

Cuoco Pazzo has implemented other safety measures to combat the threat of spreading coronavirus. The restaurant is using disposable paper napkins, washable fabric tablecloths, and seating at every other table for social distancing. Employees are required to use hand sanitizer, and tables are cleaned regularly.

“We’re trying to do all the right things,” he said.