New roofs planned for three City of Lake Geneva buildings, including City Hall

Representatives from Midwest Roofing submitted a bid of $40,480, while Humphrey's Contracting LLC in Lake Geneva submitted a bid of $52,375.

The city council did approve a bid from Humphrey's Contracting to replace the roof of the 1065 Carey St. building by a 7-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company submitted a bid of $91,650 to work on the project, and Midwest Roofing & Construction submitted a bid of $100,020. Bids for both projects also were recommended by the finance committee.

Fesenmaier questioned the reasoning for hiring two different companies to work on the street department buildings when they are next to each other and made a motion to accept the bid of Midwest Roofing for the 1065 Carey St. building.

However, Fesenmaier's motion failed because of a lack of a second motion.

"I'm not comfortable using two different companies for buildings that are next to each other," Fesenmaier said.

Earle said he decided to bid both projects separately to see of the city could save money on the total cost of the projects.