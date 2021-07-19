New roofs planned for three City of Lake Geneva buildings, including City Hall

Three City of Lake Geneva buildings are set to receive new roofs in the near future.
A roof replacement project is being planned for the city hall building, 626 Geneva St., a street department building at 1065 Carey St., and a street department building at 1055 Carey St.
Members of the city council unanimously approved a bid from Top Roofing in Wheaton, Illinois, July 12, to install a new roof on the city hall building.
The cost of the project is to not exceed $82,500-- the bid amount that Top Roofing submitted. The bid was recommended by the city council's finance' licensing & regulation committee, July 6.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said, during the finance committee meeting, that Premier Roofing Design was the only company that submitted a bid for the project.
"We gave request for proposal notices to three roofing companies that had given us bids last year, and that is what we ended up with after the request for proposals were due," he said.
Earle said he feels Top Roofing will do a quality job on the city hall roof project.
"I researched their references and the entire bid," Earle said. "I do believe it's a reputable company."
The city council also unanimously approved a bid from Midwest Roofing & Construction of Dodgeville to install a new roof on the street department building located at 1055 Carey St.
Representatives from Midwest Roofing submitted a bid of $40,480, while Humphrey's Contracting LLC in Lake Geneva submitted a bid of $52,375.
The city council did approve a bid from Humphrey's Contracting to replace the roof of the 1065 Carey St. building by a 7-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."
The company submitted a bid of $91,650 to work on the project, and Midwest Roofing & Construction submitted a bid of $100,020. Bids for both projects also were recommended by the finance committee.
Fesenmaier questioned the reasoning for hiring two different companies to work on the street department buildings when they are next to each other and made a motion to accept the bid of Midwest Roofing for the 1065 Carey St. building.
However, Fesenmaier's motion failed because of a lack of a second motion.
"I'm not comfortable using two different companies for buildings that are next to each other," Fesenmaier said.
Earle said he decided to bid both projects separately to see of the city could save money on the total cost of the projects.
He said, for example, if you combine both bids from Midwest Roofing the total is about $140,520, and if you combine both bids from Humphrey's Construction the total is about $144,520.
However, Earle said if you combine the approved bids from both companies, the total cost is about $132,130, which is at least an $8,000 savings and the city could use the additional money for other projects.
"So that would almost pay for the road patch project on Townline Road," Earle said. "So that's the reason why I split those."
Earle said constructors had the option to bid on all three roof replacement projects.
"I put three bids out-- the city hall roof, the 1055 Carey St. building roof and the 1065 Carey St. building roof," Earle said. "I said, 'You could bid on all three or you could bid on on two or you could bid on one.' It was all up to the contractors, but they were all stand-alone bids. I did not allow anybody to put two bids or three bids together."