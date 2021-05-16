New Sunday evening music series coming to Flat Iron Park this summer, starting July 11

“That’s a different type of permit,” Tarantino said. “We were hoping people would get take out or have some type of picnic.”

Tarantino said she hopes the music series will encourage people to stay later on Sunday evenings or stay overnight at a downtown hotel.

“We’re hoping to bring overnight guests or to stay late Sunday,” she said.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said if the music series is successful this summer, the Business Improvement District could expand on the program next year.

“This is new,” Condos said. “We’ll see how it goes. We can always add to it.”

Earlier in the year, the Business Improvement District discussed possibly hosting a water ski show at Riviera Beach on Sunday evenings during the summer, but the event has not been discussed since that time.

VISIT Lake Geneva is set to conduct its “Concerts in the Park” series on Thursday evenings from July 1 to Aug. 12 at Flat Iron Park. A line-up for the “Concerts in the Park” series is set to be announced later this week.

