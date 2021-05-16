New Sunday evening music series coming to Flat Iron Park this summer, starting July 11

Sunday evenings could be a little livelier in downtown Lake Geneva this summer.
Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District plan to conduct the “Lake Geneva Live” outdoor music series from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, announced the music series during the Business Improvement District Board meeting, May 5.
The music series will replace the Business Improvement District’s previous “movies on the beach” program.
“It’s to wind down your weekend and listen to some live music,” Tarantino said.
The bands and musicians scheduled to perform as part of the series include Matt Ray, July 11; Split Hook, July 18; Kayla Seeber, July 25; Grant Milliren, Aug. 1; and Karen Shook, Aug. 8.
“It’s all booked. There’s five weeks of it,” Tarantino said. “We’re ready to launch and start promoting it.”
There will be no cost to attend the concerts.
“We’re not selling tickets. It’s free,” Tarantino said. “It’s not going to be barricaded during the event.”
Tarantino said food items will not be sold or offered at the concerts, but audience members are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.
“That’s a different type of permit,” Tarantino said. “We were hoping people would get take out or have some type of picnic.”
Tarantino said she hopes the music series will encourage people to stay later on Sunday evenings or stay overnight at a downtown hotel.
“We’re hoping to bring overnight guests or to stay late Sunday,” she said.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said if the music series is successful this summer, the Business Improvement District could expand on the program next year.
“This is new,” Condos said. “We’ll see how it goes. We can always add to it.”
Earlier in the year, the Business Improvement District discussed possibly hosting a water ski show at Riviera Beach on Sunday evenings during the summer, but the event has not been discussed since that time.
VISIT Lake Geneva is set to conduct its “Concerts in the Park” series on Thursday evenings from July 1 to Aug. 12 at Flat Iron Park. A line-up for the “Concerts in the Park” series is set to be announced later this week.