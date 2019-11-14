New system costs Wrigley Drive business a liquor license

The committee license award recommendation now goes to the full city council.

Officials at Barrique Bistro & Wine, 835 Wrigley Drive, could not be reached for comment.

Two aldermen, Doug Skates and Richard Hedlund, voted at the committee level against awarding the license to Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St.

Both said they wanted to hold onto the city’s last Class B license to see if other applicants come forward.

“I think it’s in the city’s best interest to hold on to the reserved license,” Skates said. “There are opportunities for other licenses to be opened within the next six months.”

Hedlund said he also agreed that the city should withhold action on the license award.

“I have a hard time giving it away, because I don’t know what other opportunities are coming down the pike,” he said.

Other aldermen, however, questioned whether such an approach would undermine the city’s new point system.

Alderwoman Selena Proksa questioned the reasoning for approving the point system if the city is not going to use it.