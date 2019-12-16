New task force organizes to probe Geneva Lake issues

The impetus for the conservancy to take action has stemmed, in part, from the recent emergency of starry stonewort. First detected in the lake in August 2018, the unwanted plant is virtually impossible to eradicate and can grow into thick bushes that disrupt boating, fishing and swimming.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency urged swift action to contain starry stonewort, as well as a dredging operation to try uprooting and removing it. But after dredging became too expensive and plans began to change, officials discovered that starry stonewort had spread to other areas of the lake.

The environmental group took the unusual approach of soliciting donations at the Go Fund Me website to fund its battle against the invasive plant species.

Nickols cited “fits and starts” on the issue of starry stonewort, and said there is some confusion in the community as to whether any concrete plan exists for dealing with the invasive plant.

“We’re really trying to get everybody together and working on the same page,” he said.

Peters, who has led the Williams Bay-based environmental agency for many years, said he recognizes the good intentions of the conservancy’s new task force organizers.