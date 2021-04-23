New this summer, Lake Geneva will have 'lakefront attendant' to clean bathrooms, pick up trash

The City of Lake Geneva has added another seasonal employment position to its roster.

City council members unanimously approved April 11 to establish a seasonal lakefront attendant position.

The lakefront attendant will be responsible for cleaning restrooms, changing trash receptacles and picking up debris along the lakefront area, from the West End Pier to Seminary Park, including the Riviera, Library Park, boat launch area and Lake Geneva Visitors Center.

However, the lakefront attendant will not be responsible for maintaining Riviera Beach or the beach house.

The position received initial approval from the city council’s personnel committee March 30 by a 3-1 vote with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting “no.” The position then was unanimously approved by the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee April 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Public Works Director Tom Earle proposed the position because it would cost less money than hiring an additional seasonal street department staff to maintain the lakefront area.

The lakefront attendant is set to earn about $11.57 an hour, while street department seasonal workers are paid about $14.61 an hour.