New vacation rental caters to visitors traveling with autism

The home on Walworth Avenue also comes with portable sensory kits complete with noise-cancelling headphones, special toys, and a communication board for nonverbal individuals.

Additional features in the home include comforting weighted blankets, a sensory swing where individuals can relax, and motion sensors at doors in the building.

“We give parents peace of mind, knowing that if their child tries to leave the room or house, which is very common, the motion sensor will go off,” Gunderson said. “And they are able to get up and take care of the situation.”

The home rents for $413 a night.

Acosta said in addition to improving the hospitality industry, sensory-friendly amenities serve a population that is generally weary about travelling because of a lack of businesses offering those amenities.

Gunderson has experienced first-hand the problems of travelling with her son.

Because hotels generally do not offer amenities to accommodate his sensory needs, she will stay only at Airbnb locations. She does not feel that hotels would be able to properly accommodate her son’s needs.