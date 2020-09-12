New vendor at Riviera offers unique frozen treats

“There’s a lot of great shops in Lake Geneva that sell ice cream,” Singh said. “So we wanted to offer alternatives. We felt people didn’t always want to eat ice cream.”

Going Bananas also sells soda, coffee and bottled water.

Next year, the operators plan to offer cheesecake and other types of fruit.

“We will start with the basics,” Singh said. “Next year, we will have a full-on menu.”

Singh said he has been wanted to open a business since moving to Lake Geneva two years ago.

He considered other downtown locations before city officials told him about the available space in the city-owned Riviera, located at 812 Wrigley Drive, alongside Riviera Beach.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” Singh said.

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein said she is excited to have a new business opening in the Riviera.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome new business in town,” Klein said. “I wish them the best of luck.”

Hatten and Singh signed a lease with the city about two months ago, and have been renovating their new space to prepare for the opening of Going Bananas.