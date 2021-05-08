New Williams Bay dog park named after late police K-9, highlights Day in the Bay in May

WILLIAMS BAY — After Day in the Bay was canceled last year for the first time in decades, Williams Bay residents and nonresidents alike reveled in village-wide activities Saturday as the festival returned.
Many of the classic Day in the Bay activities resumed May 8 including the distribution of passports which event-goers could have stamped at local businesses and submit for a raffle entry.
The annual event is typically held during the first week of February but was canceled because of the coronavirus and rescheduled for the summer.
The Barrett Memorial Library also resumed its annual book sale and a guided walk was held through the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.
The day kicked off with a dedication ceremony at the new Williams Bay dog park, which was officially named Rex Park in honor of late Williams Bay police dog Rex.
Rex was brought to the village by Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm when he was hired by Williams Bay after working for the Nome Police Department in Alaska.
Rex served the village from June 2018 to January 2019, at which time he suffered a medical ailment and was not able to recover.
Village President Bill Duncan gave remarks during the dedication, thanking the Williams Bay Business Association for coordinating activities throughout the village. He also thanked those involved directly in the creation of new dog park including former village trustee Marsha Engquist, recreation director David Rowland and trustee Jim D’Alessandro.
“I want to thank everyone who worked long and hard to bring their vision of this new facility to the reality that is with us today,” he said.
Timm, who worked with Rex for about four years, attended the ceremony and said he was honored by the dedication.
The police chief said the first time he laid eyes on the new facility, with space for both small and large dogs, it reminded him of the first time he met Rex. Timm said when dogs are first introduced to their handlers they are released in a large fenced area like Rex Park to become acquainted with their new owner.
Just in the way Timm said he bonded with Rex, who the police chief said was both a great family dog and first-class narcotics detector, those using the new Rex Park will form similar bonds with their dogs.
“It’s going to grow the community bond with each other and grow our bonds with our dogs,” he said.
Following the ceremony, a dog parade was held around the new park and owners presented their dogs in front of a panel of judges to be evaluated for several awards.
Dog prizes were awarded to canines that could display the best trick, looked most similar to their owners and for overall best in show.
Keeping in line with the dog-themed afternoon, the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League held a chili dog sale at the Lion’s Park Field House.
The Williams Bay Historical Society set up a station at the Williams Bay Fire Department, offering firehouse tours and opportunities to speak with local firefighters and historians about the history of the village department.
Later in the afternoon the Williams Bay Recreation Department opened up its new lakefront office, located near the village public boat launch, for tours and information.
The new office will also serve as a paddleboard and kayak rental location throughout the summer months.
The day closed at Privato Bistro and Lounge with live music, complimentary food and passport raffle drawings.
Prizes included gift certificates for store credit and activities from dozens of local businesses and organizations. The grand prize for the raffle was a Crew Defender bicycle worth about $300.