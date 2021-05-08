New Williams Bay dog park named after late police K-9, highlights Day in the Bay in May

Village President Bill Duncan gave remarks during the dedication, thanking the Williams Bay Business Association for coordinating activities throughout the village. He also thanked those involved directly in the creation of new dog park including former village trustee Marsha Engquist, recreation director David Rowland and trustee Jim D’Alessandro.

“I want to thank everyone who worked long and hard to bring their vision of this new facility to the reality that is with us today,” he said.

Timm, who worked with Rex for about four years, attended the ceremony and said he was honored by the dedication.

The police chief said the first time he laid eyes on the new facility, with space for both small and large dogs, it reminded him of the first time he met Rex. Timm said when dogs are first introduced to their handlers they are released in a large fenced area like Rex Park to become acquainted with their new owner.

Just in the way Timm said he bonded with Rex, who the police chief said was both a great family dog and first-class narcotics detector, those using the new Rex Park will form similar bonds with their dogs.

“It’s going to grow the community bond with each other and grow our bonds with our dogs,” he said.