New Winterfest director begins preparations for annual event

“She is calm, cool and collected,” Klett said. “She has the attitude you have to have to work in the tourism industry.”

Setteducate said a new program she plans to implement for next year’s Winterfest is a vendor area, in which area business owners can set up a booth near the Riviera Park and Flat Iron Park— the locations for the snow sculpting competition— to sell merchandise and food items.

The number of vendor booths has not been determined at this time.

“We want to make it as diverse as possible and not have the vendors competing against each other,” Setteducate said. “It will be a place will people can purchase items, food and beverages.”

Setteducate said the Downtown Ice Sculpture Tour— in which downtown merchants can request to have an ice sculpture placed outside their business— will be held again during Winterfest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Klett said the ice sculpture tour was held for the first time during this year’s Winterfest, and it was a popular attraction among festival-goers and business owners.

“It was a big hit,” Klett said. “It will help keep people walking throughout the downtown area and not just by the lake.”