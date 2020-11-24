New Winterfest director begins preparations for annual event

Cherie Setteducate has been tasked with helping to organize one of the more popular area events of the year.
VISIT Lake Geneva officials recently hired Setteducate to serve as its Winterfest director.
Winterfest— which will be held Feb. 3 through Feb. 7, 2021 in downtown Lake Geneva— is set to feature the annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, Cocoa Crawl, Downtown Ice Sculpture Tour, bonfires and s’mores on Riviera Beach and other winter-related activities.
Setteducate, as Winterfest director, will be responsible for helping to fundraise for the event, obtain sponsors, work with area hotels, organize activities and assist the snow sculpting teams.
She said she is looking forward to working for VISIT Lake Geneva and being involved with next year’s Winterfest.
“It’s in its 26th year, so it’s a pretty well-oiled machine,” Setteducate said of Winterfest.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she offered Setteducate the Winterfest director position during the summer and feels she is qualified for the position because of her past experience working in the tourism industry.
Setteducate previously served as the executive director for the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce for about four years, leaving the position in December 2019 to work for a company based in the town of Linn called Fresh Salad Club.
“She is calm, cool and collected,” Klett said. “She has the attitude you have to have to work in the tourism industry.”
Setteducate said a new program she plans to implement for next year’s Winterfest is a vendor area, in which area business owners can set up a booth near the Riviera Park and Flat Iron Park— the locations for the snow sculpting competition— to sell merchandise and food items.
The number of vendor booths has not been determined at this time.
“We want to make it as diverse as possible and not have the vendors competing against each other,” Setteducate said. “It will be a place will people can purchase items, food and beverages.”
Setteducate said the Downtown Ice Sculpture Tour— in which downtown merchants can request to have an ice sculpture placed outside their business— will be held again during Winterfest.
Support Local Journalism
Klett said the ice sculpture tour was held for the first time during this year’s Winterfest, and it was a popular attraction among festival-goers and business owners.
“It was a big hit,” Klett said. “It will help keep people walking throughout the downtown area and not just by the lake.”
The highlight of Winterfest is the snow sculpting competition, which will feature 15 teams from throughout the country. The competition is organized by WinterFun Inc.
“It’s fun to watch a snow sculpture emerge from a pile of snow,” Setteducate said. “Being in the Midwest, Lake Geneva is the perfect location for the competition, and you get a nice view with it being by the lake.”
Klett said more of the sculptures will be located in Flat Iron Park this year to allow more space for social distancing.
“We will still have sculptures by the Riviera, but we don’t want it to be too crowded,” Klett said.
Setteducate said people will be encouraged to wear face masks and social distance while attending Winterfest.
“We’re going to keep it spread out and keep the flow going,” Setteducate said. “We want everyone to be safe.”
About 65,000 people attended the weeklong event this year.
Setteducate said she hopes for the same type of attendance in 2021, as Winterfest is a popular event among residents and tourists.
“Personally, I find it something enjoyable for people to do outside during the winter,” Setteducate said. “A lot of people start getting stir crazy while being inside because of the cold. This adds a fun element and allows people to be outside.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.