New wooden boat manufacturing company moving headquarters to Lake Geneva area

"Wisconsin is a great fit for Grand Craft. We were particularly attracted by the strong workforce, as well as a business climate that values and encourages manufacturers like us," Patrick Gallagher said in a news release. "Our products are a perfect match for Wisconsin’s deep tradition of lake recreation and enjoyment of the outdoors. We’re thrilled to continue building our business here."

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $125,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Grand Craft will receive is contingent on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project.

