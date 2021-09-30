New Year's Eve gala to benefit Never Say Never Playground; questions arise if city should be in party-throwing business

Flower told Mayor Charlene Klein that if she wants to host an event at the Riviera to raise money for a nonprofit organization, then she should host it herself and not make it a city-sponsored event.

“I think if you want to run this event, then you run that event outside of the city coffers, and whatever you collect at the end of the day, you go ahead and donate to Never Say Never,” Flower said.

Klein said the event is not being paid for with taxpayer money. She said the $68,000 grant that the tourism commission awarded to the city came from room tax revenue. Klein also said the playground is being constructed in a city-owned park.

“That is not money taxpayers are paying unless they’re staying overnight at a hotel,” Klein said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city council already has approved an event permit and waiving rental fees for the gala, so if any alderman had an issue with the fundraiser they should have brought it up during those times.

Fesenmaier proposed that a friends of the Riviera group be established to conduct events at the building and to raise money for local organizations.