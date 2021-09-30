New Year's Eve gala to benefit Never Say Never Playground; questions arise if city should be in party-throwing business

Proceeds from a New Year’s Eve celebration will be used to help give children with disabilities a place to play and interact with their peers.
Lake Geneva officials plan to host a New Year’s Eve gala Dec. 31 at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive.
The gala is set to include food, dancing and a performance from Swing Nouveau. The event also is to honor renovation projects that recently were completed at the Riviera.
Members of the city council approved a motion, Sept. 27, to charge a $75 admission for the event and for the proceeds to be donated to Never Say Never, Inc., which is in the process of developing a playground for children with disabilities at Veterans Park.
The motion was approved by a 5-2 vote with aldermen Richard Hedlund and Cindy Flower voting “no.”
The motion received initial approval from the city council’s finance licensing & regulation committee, Sept. 21, by a 4-1 vote with Hedlund voting “no.”
Dusti Grenus, president of Never Say Never, Inc., first presented plans for the playground to city officials in 2015 and has been working to raise funds for the project ever since.
City aldermen approved to dedicate land for the playground in 2015 and approved to budget about $15,000 towards the project.
The playground is set to feature therapeutic swings, wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, equipment with ramps, wheelchair-accessible swings and rubberized foundation.
Hedlund said he supports the project, but does not feel the city should be hosting an event to raise funding for a nonprofit organization.
“I still have a hard time with the City of Lake Geneva being in the fundraising business,” Hedlund said.
Alderman John Halverson said he also feels the city should not be raising money for a nonprofit group.
“I’m willing to accept this because it’s so far along,” Halverson said. “But I think it’s unfortunate that the city is involved in a fundraising effort, no matter how humble that effort may be.”
City officials hosted “A String of Pearls Gala” Aug. 28 at the Riviera with the proceeds being donated to the Lake Geneva Fire & Police First Responders Fund.
The city also conducted an open house event at the Riviera July 15 to give people an opportunity to tour the recently renovated building.
Members of the tourism commission awarded a $68,000 grant to city officials in March to promote the three events, which were to celebrate the completion of the Riviera renovation project and to honor the history of the building.
Flower told Mayor Charlene Klein that if she wants to host an event at the Riviera to raise money for a nonprofit organization, then she should host it herself and not make it a city-sponsored event.
“I think if you want to run this event, then you run that event outside of the city coffers, and whatever you collect at the end of the day, you go ahead and donate to Never Say Never,” Flower said.
Klein said the event is not being paid for with taxpayer money. She said the $68,000 grant that the tourism commission awarded to the city came from room tax revenue. Klein also said the playground is being constructed in a city-owned park.
“That is not money taxpayers are paying unless they’re staying overnight at a hotel,” Klein said.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city council already has approved an event permit and waiving rental fees for the gala, so if any alderman had an issue with the fundraiser they should have brought it up during those times.
Fesenmaier proposed that a friends of the Riviera group be established to conduct events at the building and to raise money for local organizations.
“The event permit and waiving rental fees for the Riviera came before the council. If you objected to it, that would have been a good time to talk about it,” Fesenmaier said. “There was no discussion against it at that point, which surprised me. So now, all of a sudden, we’re against it.”
Halverson said he agrees that any concerns related to the fundraiser should have been discussed when the council approved to waive fees and award an event permit for the gala.
“This is our fault that we didn’t ask these questions before we approved,” Halverson said. “I don’t think we can do anything about it at this point.”
Klein said she wanted the city to host the events this year to highlight the Riviera, but she does not plan to have the city conduct anymore events after this year.
“I had no intentions of continuing on this,” Klein said.