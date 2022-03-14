New York Life's Marisa Nor earns certified long-term care designation

Lake Geneva resident Marisa Nor, a licensed life insurance agent and financial services professional with Sounde Financial Group in Delavan, has successfully completed the Certified in Long-Term Care (CLTC) certification program.

The announcement was made by the regional Milwaukee General Office of New York Life, of which Nor is a registered agent.

The CLTC designation, owned by Durham, N.C.-based Certification for Long-Term Care Board of Standards, Inc., is not affiliated with or funded by any insurance, sales or marketing organization. CLTC continuing education credits are granted by all U.S. states.

Nor received her CLTC certification after completing a rigorous multidisciplinary course, created in 1999, which focuses on the field of long-term care planning and provides legal, accounting, insurance and financial service professionals the tools necessary to address the subject matter with their clients.

After completing the course, the CLTC Board of Standards requires students to successfully pass a proctored exam and sign an affidavit stating that they are licensed to sell long-term care insurance and/or are in good standing with their agency, firm, etc. They must also sign under oath that they have not been found guilty of fraud or had their license suspended within the past three year period.

"It's a pretty extensive course," Nor said, noting that while she had already been involved in providing long-term care planning services for her clients, her CLTC certification "takes it to a more deeper level."

Nor has been an agent with New York Life Insurance Co. for 10 years, after being in the accounting and finance industry on the corporate and local government levels for more than 20 years. New York City-based New York Life is the third-largest life insurance company in the United States and the largest mutual life insurance company in the U.S.

In 2016, Nor took the entrepreneurial plunge and opened her independent full-service financial services practice, Sounde Financial Group, named in tribute and legacy to her father, Ralph Sounde, of Cary, Ill., who passed away in 2014.

"I was very, very close to my dad," Nor said. "He was my biggest cheerleader."

Active in the community, Nor is a longtime board member of the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce, which she also serves as secretary. Nor is also a board member of the Delavan Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer and board member with the Walworth County Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Nor resides in Lake Geneva and is the mother of four daughters and the grandmother of twin granddaughters.

Sounde Financial Group is located at Mid-Lakes Village, 5540 State Hwy. 50, Suite 105, in Delavan.

For more information, call 262-275-8700 or visit soundefinancialgroup.com.

