New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff to speak in Lake Geneva on April 7

Jon Acuff, best-selling author, motivational speaker, and consultant to Nissan, Chick-Fil-A, FedEx, Microsoft and more, will be headlining Faith Christian School’s Faith Promise Event on Thursday, April 7 from 6:45-8 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort.

“Jon will wrap his motivational wisdom with his trademark comedy in sharing his ‘Three Steps to Building a Winning Mindset’ message,” said Faith Christian School Advancement Director Jason Gebbink. “Every successful result starts with a successful mindset. It’s not a mystery. Your thoughts turn into your actions, which turn into your results. We inherently know that, but most people don’t know what to do with that.”

Acuff, named one of Inc. magazine’s “Top 100 Leadership Speakers,” is the author of seven books, including “Stuff Christians Like” and his most recent release, “Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution To Overthinking.” Acuff’s books, published in more than a dozen languages, are endorsed by Bob Goff, Annie F. Downs, Michael Hyatt, Jim Gaffigan and John Townsend, among others.

Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner and Acuff’s keynote address. The registration deadline is Friday, April 1. Tickets may be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3urbocs.

Acuff’s presentation will be held in the Grand Ballroom at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in Lake Geneva.

For more information, visit faithchristianschool.org, email jgebbink@faithchristianschool.org or call 262-245-9404 Ext. 232.

