New Yorker waiting out the virus on her family's Walworth County farm

Editor’s note: Kate Gardiner, a former Lake Geneva-area resident and onetime summer intern at the Lake Geneva Regional News, usually lives in New York City. Because of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, she is back home on the farm — and writing this occasional series.
I live in a 440-square foot apartment overlooking a park in Greenwich Village, New York. It’s delightful, well-lit, expensive, and only shakes sometimes when the subway lines pass underground.
At least 250 people live in my building — and more than 28,000 people live in my zip code. I’ve been there since 2011, when I moved back from a journalism assignment overseas. I travel about half the time, reveling in my New York address even as I become familiar with cities and neighborhoods all over the world.
I love seeing people on the streets and in line at the café every morning, and at the gym and in the salon and at the private clubs that litter the neighborhood. Really, they’re everywhere. Most mornings, I choose my clothes for the day based on the average outfit I can see from my window. My plant, Fred, is 12 feet tall and shifts with the sunlight. I just bought new furniture, and all five pieces are carefully chosen to make the most of wildly limited space.
I love New York City dearly. But I left it more than three weeks ago when it was very clear that the hospital system was not going to be able to manage the crisis that has come to North America. I have no idea when I’ll move back. As of right this second, it could be a very long time.
In the interim, for the first time in 17 years, I find myself a full-time inhabitant of the town of Linn, sitting on my family’s tiny sheep farm, and hiding out from everyone I have ever met in this time of COVID-19.
My parents moved to Lake Geneva when I was 17 — and done with high school — and my brother was headed into freshman year at Badger. We’d been summer people the whole time, coming up from the south suburbs where all of us are from to our beloved, ramshackle family summer home near Big Foot Beach.
They’ve settled in here, establishing a social life that veers dramatically from downtown Chicago to church pig roasts and back again. I don’t know anyone. This certainly facilitates the social isolation so necessary in these trying times, but it is absolutely bizarre. In some ways, my block back in New York — with its precious, carefully-designed tiny cafes and exclusive, over-priced bars — is home. In other ways, the bucolic nature of Lake Geneva has always been a draw.
I ended up in New York because — long after an internship at the Regional News — I found myself looking at the globe and being able to choose anywhere I wanted to live. I was coming out of the Arab Spring, where I’d been curating social media and building complicated things for Al Jazeera in Doha, and literally could’ve picked any American city. I was spending more on hotel rooms in New York than on my rent in D.C., and I chose to see that as a siren’s song.
My closest friends have all become phone numbers and faces in group chats, strewn across the country in the towns they grew up in and fled, peering out at the world from hastily rediscovered childhood bedrooms. Their partners and spouses loom in the background, trying to sit out of the video chat frame and mostly failing.
Most of us go out at least three nights a week when we’re home; there was a stretch one year where I wasn’t in my apartment by midnight for more than 20 consecutive days. Many of us struggle to keep to a three-drink minimum on a daily basis, if only because socializing is defined by where you go out — and what that new cocktail bar is serving up.
However, things have changed dramatically in the face of COVID-19. My friend, Megan, and her husband are in quarantine in her parents’ basement with their infant daughter; my best friend, Jen, was quarantined for weeks with the dog in her parents’ attic, while her mom insisted on masks and gloves and plastic bags on the remote downstairs.
Some people are trapped in sort of travel stasis in towns they have no connection to, waiting for some sort of break in the action to retreat to somewhere that isn’t New York; still others, including my clients, shelter in place alone and utterly solitary in New York City, hoping that next trip to the grocery store or the doctors’ office doesn’t infect them with a disease our government cannot control.
After it became clear I was probably in Lake Geneva for the long haul, I ordered a desk and a chair and a bunch of other equipment to make my “home office” more of a reality. Our local Best Buy and Target were sold out of most of the things that make working from home more comfortable — bigger monitors, ergonomic keyboards — but it’s a chair, and a desk, and this or that other thing. It’s doable, for now.
What eats at me, though, going from meeting 20 people a week for social reasons, and seeing hundreds on the street and in the gym and even in the elevator, is the stark silence of this collective isolation.
I haven’t socialized with a person in real life in more than two weeks. Outside of Sentry’s cashiers, the baristas at Avant and my parents in days, I haven’t even seen someone in real life.
I’m living in layers and yoga pants and wondering about manicures and pedicures and all sorts of things that don’t matter in quite the same way here. Most of the territory outside the backdoor at the farm is covered in spring mud and “eau de sheep.”
I’ve been willing to pay the price for New York this past decade because it’s where the media moved after 9/11, especially the digital media. As the industry shrunk and the job market condensed, it really became the only place that one could earn the high wages and notoriety that ambition can call for.
But it’s also meant that I am, by far, not the only person who’s moved into the city. And as the rents have skyrocketed this past decade — mine is more than $1,000 higher per month for the same apartment than it was when I moved there — so has the demand for city services.
Which means that the already-taxed city infrastructure is completely unable to manage or mitigate the impact of a global pandemic. Our city streets are battered and bruised — more Illinois-style than Wisconsin. The electrical grid famously fails at least once a decade, and of course, the subways are a miasma of both germs and delays. But the issue at hand is that there are usually almost two million people living on the island of Manhattan, and apparently there is no way that the city can possibly cope with the disease that has made its way to us.
Culturally, on Manhattan, one of the privileges many people enjoy is the ability to leave the five boroughs. Most people of my acquaintance have a summer home or a lake house, or a town they grew up in that they return to often. Many people with kids spend the week in the city for work, and flee upstate sometime in the afternoon.
There are towns that are very similar to Lake Geneva — like Hudson, New York, or out east in The Hamptons. I’m told that most people who have access to those places have gone there, overrunning more rural hospital systems instead of the beleaguered buildings near their homes in Manhattan, Brooklyn or Queens.
Until now, I’ve been willing to pay the price, even as the city’s amenities — basic stuff like roads and, apparently, medical services — have completely failed to keep up with the demands its residents have made on its infrastructure. But it’s absolutely bizarre to watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo on television clearly run for office — and thrive as a sort of “wartime leader” while federal services struggle to figure out how to deal with the first truly global pandemic in more than one hundred years.
But many of my peers — entrepreneurs whose ambitions lead them to the glittering lights — are now reconsidering their choices. Those of us who work remotely have the privilege of choice. We don’t have to go back to essentially living in a residential ice cube tray. And we’re thinking that this may finally be the time to explore this sort of “entrepreneurial rewilding” that ultimately could be both a safer place as well as a more economically viable way to live.
Even as many of us feel like we’ve transported into an alternative reality.
Kate Gardiner is the founder and CEO of Grey Horse Communications, a creative agency based in New York City.
