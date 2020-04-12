New Yorker waiting out the virus on her family's Walworth County farm

But it’s also meant that I am, by far, not the only person who’s moved into the city. And as the rents have skyrocketed this past decade — mine is more than $1,000 higher per month for the same apartment than it was when I moved there — so has the demand for city services.

Which means that the already-taxed city infrastructure is completely unable to manage or mitigate the impact of a global pandemic. Our city streets are battered and bruised — more Illinois-style than Wisconsin. The electrical grid famously fails at least once a decade, and of course, the subways are a miasma of both germs and delays. But the issue at hand is that there are usually almost two million people living on the island of Manhattan, and apparently there is no way that the city can possibly cope with the disease that has made its way to us.

Culturally, on Manhattan, one of the privileges many people enjoy is the ability to leave the five boroughs. Most people of my acquaintance have a summer home or a lake house, or a town they grew up in that they return to often. Many people with kids spend the week in the city for work, and flee upstate sometime in the afternoon.