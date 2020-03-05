Newcomer joins field in Sharon village board election

SHARON — All three village trustees whose terms expire this April are seeking re-election, but not without contention.
A newcomer to village politics, Marge Dreksler, has entered the race with a focus on transparency in local government.
Nearing the end of their current two-year terms, trustees Robert Sachs, Pamela Schutt and Robert Carlson all hope to continue on the village board, pledging to carry past knowledge over to new projects.
Dreksler, the sole challenger in the field, hopes to offer a fresh perspective on the seven-member board, noting that some incumbents have served two or three terms.
The top three finishers in the April 7 election will win two-year terms on the village board.
Dreksler, who worked in accounting and finance before retiring, said she wanted to run for trustee to be in a position where she can make residents aware of the various initiatives and projects going on in the village.
“My goal is just to give a voice that will express the concerns and interests of the people who live here in town, rather than just the voice of the board,” she said.
Dreksler said she often hears complaints from residents regarding board decisions that people were not aware of, and that as trustee she would work to ensure residents are aware of major decisions before the board votes.
Using social media posts, Dreksler said, she hopes to address an information vacuum surrounding village board occurrences and keep residents up to date on major events. She added while the village abides by the law in posting agendas, many residents rely instead on social media for information about the community.
In addition to sharing information about village board decisions, the retired accountant said if elected she would push for downtown business owners to take more accountability for the appearance of their storefronts.
“I think the owners need to start taking a little more pride in their buildings downtown, and making them something people want to come and see,” she said.
Carlson, who is seeking his fourth term in village government, said if reelected he will continue focusing on improving village infrastructure while ensuring taxes remain low.
“We’ve been working very hard the last couple of years on infrastructure, and I’m happy to say things are getting done,” he said. “Our future looks bright around here when it comes down to that.”
With limited capital, funding necessary repairs can be challenging, Carlson said, but he said he and other village workers are efficient about improving quality of life without breaking the budget.
“This group that we have − the village administrator, the president and trustees − all know what the goal is,” he said. “We all work together as a team, and we do it very well. For everything we’ve spent over the years, we’ve spent it smartly.”
Carlson, who previously served as village president, said his familiarity with the needs of residents makes him a strong candidate in the April 7 election.
“I’ve been around for a long time, and I pretty much know the ins and outs of what we need and what we don’t need,” he said. “We’ve done well with that, and we are going to keep striving toward those goals.”
Schutt and Sachs could not be reached for comment.