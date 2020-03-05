Newcomer joins field in Sharon village board election

Using social media posts, Dreksler said, she hopes to address an information vacuum surrounding village board occurrences and keep residents up to date on major events. She added while the village abides by the law in posting agendas, many residents rely instead on social media for information about the community.

In addition to sharing information about village board decisions, the retired accountant said if elected she would push for downtown business owners to take more accountability for the appearance of their storefronts.

“I think the owners need to start taking a little more pride in their buildings downtown, and making them something people want to come and see,” she said.

Carlson, who is seeking his fourth term in village government, said if reelected he will continue focusing on improving village infrastructure while ensuring taxes remain low.

“We’ve been working very hard the last couple of years on infrastructure, and I’m happy to say things are getting done,” he said. “Our future looks bright around here when it comes down to that.”

With limited capital, funding necessary repairs can be challenging, Carlson said, but he said he and other village workers are efficient about improving quality of life without breaking the budget.