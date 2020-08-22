Newest criminal complaints in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Lindsay A. Appling, 36, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating under the influence-sixth offense, following a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Parker E. Boren, 24, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of THC-second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and seven months in prison and $20,500 in fines.

Thomas J. Cynchner, 26, Lake Geneva, has been charged with physical abuse of a child involving allegedly spanking a 6-year-old. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Melissa A. Eastman, 40, Darien, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, operating while revoked, and violating an ignition interlock court order. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.

John P. Konrath, 60, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs in the county jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.