Newspaper announces partnership with Amazon Advertising

LAKE GENEVA — Lee Enterprises, the company that owns the Lake Geneva Regional News, announced Tuesday, July 27 that the company will begin working with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers.

This will add to the options for local advertisers along with print ads and digital marketing.

OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices, like smart televisions.

“This new opportunity is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering powerful solutions,” said Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray. “Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents great opportunity for both companies.”

Amazon Advertising offers OTT inventory across IMDb TV, Twitch, top-tier network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app. Amazon OTT and Twitch jointly reach an unduplicated monthly audience of 120 million viewers across the U.S.

Lee Enterprise also owns the Racine Journal Times, Kenosha News and Wisconsin State Journal as well as publications in 26 states.