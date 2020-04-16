Newspaper seeks records of new Walworth County coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lake Geneva Regional News has filed an open records request with state and local government officials for details about a reported outbreak of coronavirus cases at an undisclosed local facility.

The newspaper is not trying to identify any coronavirus patients, but it is trying to get information for the general public about what facility is involved and where it is located.

The newspaper today submitted an open records request to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and to the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.

Neither agency has responded yet.

County officials announced earlier today that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Walworth County had jumped to 72 — an increase of nearly 50 percent in one day — and that there had been "an outbreak at a facility." Officials at both the county and state declined the newspaper's requests for details about the facility and its location.

Regional News general manager Rob Ireland said: "We shouldn't need to file an open records request to know where an outbreak of a deadly virus occurred. The county and state should disclose this information to the public immediately."