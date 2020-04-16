Newspaper seeks records of new Walworth County coronavirus outbreak

The Lake Geneva Regional News has filed an open records request with state and local government officials for details about a reported outbreak of coronavirus cases at an undisclosed local facility.
The newspaper is not trying to identify any coronavirus patients, but it is trying to get information for the general public about what facility is involved and where it is located.
The newspaper today submitted an open records request to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and to the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.
Neither agency has responded yet.
County officials announced earlier today that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Walworth County had jumped to 72 — an increase of nearly 50 percent in one day — and that there had been "an outbreak at a facility." Officials at both the county and state declined the newspaper's requests for details about the facility and its location.
Regional News general manager Rob Ireland said: "We shouldn't need to file an open records request to know where an outbreak of a deadly virus occurred. The county and state should disclose this information to the public immediately."
The newspaper request covers any reports, correspondence, emails or other records exchanged among government officials regarding the reported virus outbreak in Walworth County.
Wisconsin's open records law states: “It is declared to be the public policy of this state that all persons are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government."
Walworth County health officials today announced an outbreak of coronavirus cases at an unidentified facility, driving up the number of confirmed cases locally to 72.
That is nearly a 50-percent increase in one day — up from 49 confirmed cases reported as of Wednesday.
Officials at the county health and human services department would not name the facility or disclose its location.
"Our number of lab-confirmed cases has risen significantly since yesterday," department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said. "The large increase in cases is associated with an outbreak at a facility. All impacted individuals have been contacted by public health and are currently being isolated."
The number of coronavirus deaths in Walworth County still stands at three, previously described as all older people with underlying health conditions.
According to today's report from the county health department, local patients include five who are hospitalized, another 46 who are isolated at their primary residences, and 18 who have recovered fully from their symptoms.
Neither the state health department nor the county would disclose details of a reported outbreak in Walworth County.
"I know that people are very curious about where the virus is and where it is spreading," Nevicosi said.
"The important answer is that it's happening in all of our communities," he added. "We don't believe that further disclosure serves to better protect the public, and that the privacy and health interests of individuals and any impacted private entities outweighs the public interest in disclosure."
