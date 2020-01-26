Newspapers launch "You Finish the Story" contest

Calling all fiction writers: Here’s your chance to write a story.

Today we launch the second “You Finish the Story” in partnership with our sister papers, the Journal Times and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

The goal is simple. Add as many twists and turns as you like and finish the story that starts this way:

"Mary Carmichael took off work on this Wednesday to take her mother to see the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva. Her mother, Glenda, is 82 and originally from Lake Geneva but hasn’t been back in years. She saw photos of the Ice Castles and just had to see them.

Mary took her time driving during light snow and it was a beautiful February morning. Until she pulled into the Geneva National Resort and they started walking toward the Ice Castles. They never expected ....."

Your story can have up to 1,000 words and can take any ending that you choose. It’s up to you.

We must receive stories by Sunday, Feb. 16 for consideration. Our judges will select finalists and post them for online reading and voting.