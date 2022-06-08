"Next Stop: Everywhere" - Big Foot High School graduates students to next chapter of their lives

Big Foot High School’s Class of 2022 seniors gathered outdoors at the school’s athletic stadium in Walworth on June 5 for a 1 p.m. commencement ceremony, filing in as students and leaving, diploma in hand, as Big Foot Chiefs alumni

The 500-student Grades 9-12 public union high school district serves the villages of Fontana, Sharon and Walworth, as well as the towns of Linn, Delavan, Sharon and Walworth.

Following a pre-ceremony Concert Band performance of “Sine Nomine” by Vaughn Williams, under the direction of band teacher Neal Raskin, Class of 2022 students processed into the stadium to the traditional, familiar strains of Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3.”

After the Concert Band’s performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” national anthem, Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker provided a welcome to commencement attendees, honoring the Class of 2022 as an “out of the ordinary” group of graduating seniors.

“Atypical. Uncommon. Unique. These are just some synonyms for the phrase ‘out of the ordinary,’” Parker said. “I looked it up when creating this welcome address for two reasons. First, because these outstanding young men and women went through a very ‘out of the ordinary’ school experience the past 2¼ years—distance learning, masks, quarantines ... Second, these same young men and women are truly ‘out of the ordinary.’ Special. Unheard of. Exceptional. These are the synonyms we can use to describe their accomplishments in and out of the classroom in activities, athletics, arts and academics. They learned how to foster relationships through unique times. They were thrown into a thunderstorm of uncertainty and irregularities for 2-plus years, but the Class of 2022 fought through it every day.”

Having been tested by the purifying fire of extraordinary times and challenges, Parker encouraged the Class of 2022 to take heart as they face the future.

“You are all capable of taking on any obstacle that may lie in your way in life,” he said. “You have faced the most ‘out of the ordinary’ high school experience in history and you overcame it, made it worthwhile, successful ... We are very proud to call you Big Foot Chiefs and wish you the best of luck in your futures.”

Salutatorian Alexis Swaney, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, provided the student welcome address, focusing her remarks “through a lens of gratitude.”

“As we begin our journey out into the real world ... I have faith in this class, that as long as we can remember to live a grateful life, we will continue to do great things,” Swaney said.

Valedictorian Drew Cronin, who plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, gave the graduate address.

“This class surely has made an impact on Big Foot High School, and this school has made an impact on us...,” Cronin said. “I hope everyone challenges themselves into being their best selves ... Hopefully in the future all of us are doing what we dream no matter how far they take us from here. I, however, hope that the future doesn’t separate us from the important values we have gained these past few years and I hope that we stay connected with the people that have helped us to get here ... I leave you all with the words of River Song from ‘Dr. Who’ ... no matter where we go from here: “Next Stop: Everywhere.’”

Scientist, developer and engineer Justin Swaney, PhD, a Big Foot Class of 2010 alumnus who later earned degrees from UW-Madison and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was the keynote commencement speaker.

“If there’s anything that I hope you take away from my story, it would be this: trust yourself,” said Swaney, co-founder and chief technology officer of Samply, Inc. in Cambridge, Mass. “Trust yourself in all that you do, that you will do the best you can with the information that you have at the time. Give yourself grace when you fail, and don’t left the fear of failure prevent you from trying in the first place ... If you can trust yourself just enough to commit to solving a big problem that matters deeply to you, then something amazing happens: other people will join you. They will join you because they will realize how much the problem matters to them once they see how much it matters to you. They will realize that they are not alone. When that happens, you will also realize that you don’t have to solve all the world’s problems alone. It’s by working together that you can solve the big problems of the world today ... I hope that you remember to trust yourself as you make the big decisions, and that you continue to work together in all your endeavors.”

Following the Big Foot High School Choir performance of “I Lived” by One Republic, under the direction of choral music teacher Liza Shapin, Big Foot principal Jeremy Andersen and senior class advisors Chad Roehl and Tom Schauff presided over the presentation of honor graduates and the bestowing of special gold honor cords to those seniors earning a 3.7 grade point average (GPA) or higher.

Awarded honor cords were Angelina Anderson, Amanda Bender, Ellyn Blakeman, Joseph Brusa, Alexandra Cano, Ethan Connelly, Drew Cronin, Sara Dominguez, Augustus Foster, Sarah Frederick, Lauren Glos, Carter Gosse, Ethan Jackowski, Lacey Klade, Amanda Leek, Ashley Lohse, Natalie Lohse, Valeria Lopez, Alyssa Marsh, Edilene Martinez, Declan McHugh, Lindsey McIntyre, Monroa Melges, Emily Mountjoy, Grace Nisius, Margaret Norman, Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez, Adalynn Quackenbush, Ally Ries, Alex Schmitz, Anthony Soto, Riley Summers, Alexis Swaney and Madison West.

Seniors receiving Geneva West Rotary Club diploma endorsements, distinguished by scarlet and silver cords, were Angelina Anderson, Hailey Bauman, Amanda Bender, Ellyn Blakeman, Joseph Brusa, Jr., Alexandra Cano, Drew Cronin, Basilious Demco, Sara Dominguez, Augustus Foster, Sarah Frederick, Lauren Glos, Carter Gosse, Erik Hereley, Ethan Jackowski, Lacey Klade, Amanda Leek, Ashley Lohse, Natalie Lohse, Valeria Lopez, Sydney Lueck, Alyssa Marsh, Edilene Martinez, Declan McHugh, Lindsey McIntyre, Grace Nisius, Margaret Norman, Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez, Adalynn Quackenbush, Morgan Rego, Ally Ries, Alexander Schmitz, Anthony Soto, Riley Summers, Alexis Swaney, Madison West and Dean Wojcik.

National Honor Society graduates, distinguished by blue ribbon medallions, were Angelina Anderson, Amanda Bender, Ellyn Blakeman, Joseph Brusa, Jr., Alexandra Cano, Drew Cronin, Augustus Foster, Sarah Frederick, Carter Gosse, Ethan Jackowski, Ashley Lohse, Natalie Lohse, Valeria Lopez, Alyssa Marsh, Declan McHugh, Lindsey McIntyre, Monroe Melges, Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez, Ally Ries, Alexander Schmitz, Alexis Swaney and Madison West.

Senior Chief was Augustus Foster, and Chieftans were Amanda Bender, Sydney Lueck and Alexander Schmitz.

Class officers were Augustus Foster and Alexis Swaney.

Diplomas were then presented to Class of 2022 graduates by Parker, Roehl, Andersen and Board of Education members Edward Hayden, Jim Brost, Kim Arntz, Jane Palmer and Margaret Labus.

Class of 2022 seniors were Chuck Adkins, Jr., Reed Alness, Angelina Anderson, Nevin Anderson, Kasey Andrews, Jacob Barth, Hailey Bauman, Amanda Bender, Cathy Bernal, Ernesto Bernal Solorzano, Joshua Bimrose, Ellyn Blakeman, Kaya Bole, Jasmine Borrego, Jaiden Braden, Elizabeth Bratkovich, Joseph Brusa, Jr., Mya Burdick, Cheyenne Camren, Alexandra Cano, Cristian Carreno, Alexis Castaneda, Austin Cocroft, Ethan Connelly, Maria Del Lucero Corona Villagomez, Drew Cronin, Mary Davenport, Basilious Demco, Sara Dominguez, Allen Donner, Crystal Escobar Hernandez, Neri Naim Estrada Fonseca, Armando Flores, Augustus Foster, Jakob Franklin, Sarah Frederick, Tara Galin-Tharp, Lauren Glos, Carter Gosse, Jaden Gray, Ruben Gutierrez, Chloe Halbrooks, Joseph Halbrooks, Bryce Harvey, Erik Hereley, Austin Hering, Mitchell Horton, Nathaniel Hoyt, Ethan Hubanks, Sofia Huerta Carrillo, Alexa Jackowski, Ethan Jackowski, Veronica Jackson, Allie Kanizsai, Lacey Klade, Charles Kopterski, Noah Lange, Lydia Larson, Amanda Leek, Luz Elena Leon Villegas, Susan Leon, Ashley Lohse, Natalie Lohse, Valeraia Lopez, Sydney Lueck, Angel Malvaez, Alyssa Marsh, Cooper Marshall, Aiden Martin, Brandon Martinez, Edilene Martinez, Jenna McCarthy, Declan McHugh, Lindsey McIntyre, Mikaila McManus, Aislinn McMaster, Monroe Melges, Mia Merritt, Rian Miller, Gerardo Miranda Guzman, Gulliver Reef Tripp Mizialko Hnilo, Lucas Morris, Emily Mountjoy, Julian Munoz, Grace Nisius, Emma Nor, Margaret Norman, Ricardo Ocampo Gonzales, Jr., Charlie Ocampo, Taylor Oltrogge, Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez, Angel Ortiz, Sean Payton, Samuel Phillips, Abbey Pollet, Dyllon Pruessing, Adalynn Quackenbush, Alex Ramirez, Morgan Rego, Ally Ries, Ashley Ritchey, Baylea Robb, Ashton Robins, Enrique Rojas, Jr., Jacob Romanyk, Cristina Rouse, Sarah Rozell, Andrew Sachs, Miguel Angel Santos Castaneda, Alexander Schmitz, Joseph Schmitz, Kolby Schmuck, Matthew Shelby, Daniel Shmidt, Bella Solar, Anthony Soto, Landre Staggs, Melody Steffens, Riley Summers, Alexis Swaney, Zoe-Ann Taber, Pedro Toral Murrieta, JayLee Troy, Matia Tuchschere, Charles Uden, Oliver Vail, Angel Vega, Maylani Venegas, Conner Vogelman, Kaden Wal, Rebecca Wells, Madison West, Serenity Wetenkamp, Keegan Wilmot, Tyler Wilson, Elizabeth Winn, Dean Wojcik, Sydney Yttri, Jacob Zalud, Madeline Zick, William Ziganto and Emilia Zuniga.

After Andersen’s presentation of the Class of 2022 and the ceremonial turning of mortarboard tassels, the Concert Band played the recessional “Triumphal March” from “Aida,” by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Scholarships awarded

On Saturday, June 4, prior to commencement, Big Foot High School held its Honors Night program, with the following scholarships awarded to Class of 2022 senior graduates:

* American Association of University Women (AAUW) STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Albert Kath Jr. Memorial Scholarship—Tyler Wilson.

* American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship—Alyssa Marsh.

* American Red Cross Scholarship—Amanda Bender, Sarah Frederick and Lindsey McIntyre.

* Aurora Burlington Lakeland Medical Staff Scholarship—Ethan Jackowski.

* Betty-Moore Weyland Scholarship—Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez.

* Big Foot Ball & Glove Scholarship—Carter Gosse and Adalyn Quackenbush.

* Big Foot High School Art Club Scholarship—Drew Cronin.

* Big Foot High School Faculty & Staff Scholarship—Augustus Foster and Austin Hering.

* Big Foot High School School Store Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Big Foot Lions Club Scholarship—Amanda Bender, Ethan Jackowski, Natalie Lohse and Ally Ries.

* Big Foot Student Council Scholarship—Alexander Schmitz and Alexis Swaney.

* Carbrey Memorial Scholarship—Carter Gosse.

* Class of 1968 Scholarship—Ashley Lohse.

* Dalco Metals Scholarship—Angelina Anderson and Ellyn Blakeman.

* Daniels Foods Scholarship—Ernesto Bernal and Austin Hering.

* Darrell and Elizabeth Frederick Scholarship—Sydney Lueck.

* Dick and Roxy Baker Scholarship—Alexander Schmitz.

* Earnest & Janet Nobis Scholarship—Declan McHugh, Lindsey McIntyre and Ally Ries.

* Eugene & Trudy Small Scholarship—Joseph Brusa.

* FFA Alumni Scholarship—Hailey Bauman, Amanda Bender, Joseph Brusa, Alexandra Cano and Ethan Jackowski.

* Fontana Garden Club Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Frank J. Hinske Memorial Scholarship—Ethan Connelly.

* Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Scholarship—Augustus Foster and Sarah Frederick.

* Harris and Hope Braun Scholarship—Riley Summers.

* Helping Hands Scholarship—Valeria Lopez.

* Henderson Memorial Scholarship—Ally Ries.

* Horticulture Hall Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Scholarship—Ashley Lohse.

* James S. Santy Memorial Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Joseph B. Schrock, M.D. Memorial Scholarship—Alexandra Cano.

* Kikkoman Endowment Scholarship—Drew Cronin.

* Kikkoman Foods Foundation, Inc. Scholarship—Augustus Foster, Natalie Lohse and Madison West.

* Larry and Joanne Austin Scholarship—Amanda Leek.

* Lilian Kelling Memorial Scholarship—Emily Mountjoy and Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez.

* Mercyhealth Ethnic/Minority Nursing Scholarship—Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez.

* Merlin Romenesko Memorial Scholarship—Adalynn Quackenbush.

* Racky Family Scholarship—Morgan Rego.

* Rapata AG Endowment Scholarship—Hailey Bauman and Amanda Bender.

* Reach for the Stars Scholarship—Adalynn Quackenbush.

* Richard A. McCue Scholarship—Ethan Connelly and Valeria Lopez.

* Robert and Donna Parker Memorial Scholarship—Mary Davenport and Sara Dominquez.

* Robert Fortino Memorial Scholarship—Ernesto Bernal, Joseph Brusa, Alyssa Marsh, Edilene Martinez, Alexander Schmitz. Joey Schmitz and Alexis Swaney.

* Ron Pollitt Memorial Scholarship—Landre Staggs.

* Ruth & Vernon Welge Music Scholarship—Melody Steffens.

* Semper Running Scholarship—Augustus Foster.

* Sharon Drift Skippers Scholarship—Ashley Lohse, Morgan Rego, Andrew Sachs and Tyler Wilson.

* Sharon Lions Club Scholarship—Ashley Lohse and Andrew Sachs.

* Shirley E. Brost Scholarship—Sarah Frederick.

* Southern Lakes Masonic Lodge Scholarship—Alexandra Cano and Lauren Glos.

* State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar Scholarship—Drew Cronin and Alexis Swaney.

* State of Wisconsin Academic Technical Excellence Scholarship—Chuck Adkins and Ashley Lohse.

* Strengthening Big Foot Scholarship—Alexander Schmitz.

* The Charles and Arliene Breitenstein “E” Scholarship—Declan McHugh, Andrew Sachs and Alexander Schmitz.

* Thomas E. Reynolds Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Toby and Ella Steivang Family Scholarship—Alexis Swaney.

* United We Stand Scholarship—Valeria Lopez.

* Walworth County Farm Bureau Scholarship—Amanda Bender.

* Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship—Monroe Melges.

* Wickstrom Memorial Vocational Scholarship—Andrew Sachs.

* William C. Mecklenburg, Sr. Memorial Scholarship—Basil Demco.

* Youngquist Kennedy Ortho Female Scholar Athlete Scholarship—Sydney Lueck.

Watch it online

Archived livestream coverage of Big Foot High School’s 2022 Honors Night and Commencement Ceremony are available for viewing online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrxQyb6LCBo and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fluTmyma9Xs respectively.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.