Nightmare on Elm Street nears end in Town of Linn

A long-running nightmare on Elm Street for Town of Linn supervisors and residents is nearing an end.

The Linn Town Board cast a unanimous March 14 vote approving an agreement with Burlington-based firm RLP Diversified, Inc. for asbestos abatement and demolition of three adjacent blighted properties on Elm Street.

"The properties came to our attention about two years ago," town chairman James Weiss noted. "Once they were brought to our attention, we took action and, working through the court system, it takes time."

Weiss said the town has been working to obtain approval to raze the buildings at N1718, N1712 and N1708 Elm St.

"This has been a long time coming with a very complicated and convoluted set of properties due to deceased individuals and bank-owned properties," said Weiss.

The board unanimously denied a request from 30-year town resident Brett Slansky, who purchased the foreclosed, bank-owned property at N1718 Elm on March 2. Slansky wanted to raze the property with a company of his own choosing.

In discussions, board sentiment was for staying the course with the RLP Diversified bid package. Weiss estimated the project will cost around $50,000.

"We've worked for about two years to get this together as a packet," Weiss said. "It hasn't been a mystery that all three of these properties were gonna be razed and that we were putting a packet together in an effort to raze all of them."

Supervisor Jim Livingston shared concerns about deviating from the plan to have RLP Diversified perform the work.

"I'm concerned about this property owner following all of the specifications," he said. "We went into a lot of detail about asbestos content, dry wells on site, water wells that have be capped, septic systems that have to be taken care of. Someone just offering to raze it on their own, it doesn't say that all of that's gonna be taken care of."

Livingston also expressed concerns about the possible impacts of stripping one of the properties out of the RLP Diversified bid.

"I would also be concerned that our successful bidder could retract his bid because he doesn't have all the work anymore," Livingston said, with Weiss noting a change in scope would require a rebidding of the project.

Supervisor Kathy Leith expressed concerns about the timeline for razing the property acquired by Slansky at N1718 Elm St.

"He doesn't have a timeline for getting this completed," she said. "I don't know how quickly he could get his affairs in order to handle this in a timely manner. I think he'd be hard pressed to get it done as quickly as we would like to have it done."

Supervisor Maureen Zimmerman indicated her preference for keeping the scope of RLP Diversified asbestos abatement and razing bid intact, saying it was unknown whether Slansky might run into "difficulties" in the razing process.

"Keep it as a package," she said. "We worked very hard on it."

Town administrator Jim Hurley noted the RLP Diversified contract also included provisions for site restoration encompassing all three properties — backfilling to the existing grade and property slope, laying three inches of topsoil and grass seeding.

RLP Diversified will subcontract the asbestos abatement work to Berlin-based Wisconsin Asbestos Removal and Demolition.

The costs for asbestos abatement and razing will be assessed to the affected property owners.

New fire/EMS officers

Also on March 14, Linn Fire Chief Pete Jones introduced the fire and EMS department's new officers — deputy chief Kim Pillman, second assistant chief Grant Winger, fire captain Jim Morris, water rescue captain Cody Pillman and EMS captain Ryan Jolly.

"Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen," Weiss told the officers. "We do appreciate everything you do for us."

Other news

In other developments at March 14 board meeting, Linn town supervisors:

Awarded acceptance of a bid from Payne & Dolan at a cost not to exceed $634,205 for road surfacing work on Fair Oaks Road, Wooddale Drive, Springbrook Road, Wildwood Road, Linden Road, Orchard Road, Old Farm, Hill Road, Forest Street, Black Point Road and Summit Road, and subdivision patching on Wooddale Drive and Fair Oaks Road.

Awarded acceptance of a road crack fill and sealing bid from Farhner Asphalt Sealers, LLC at a cost not to exceed $125,795.

Approved a 6% increase in boat slip fees for 2022, which rise to $24,407 for medium slips and $36,090 for large slips.

Approved a renewal 1,100-ton contract with Overland Park, Kansas-based Compass Minerals America, Inc. for 2022-23 road salt — straight rock salt and treated salt priced at $81.28 per ton and $110 per ton respectively.

Approved the issuance of pier permits for N1507 Chicago Club, W4632 Basswood, W2865 Swinghurst Lane, W3328 Burr Oak and W3594 Maple Lane.

On a split 3-1 vote, with supervisor Maureen Zimmerman dissenting, approved a special event request from Brookfield-based Peak Performance Professionals for the Sept. 17 Fontana Triathlon on Geneva Lake. The triathlon, which takes place in Fontana, Walworth, Williams Bay and the Town of Linn, is expected to draw 550, about half of which will be doing the full bike course in Linn.

Approved $4,087 in emergency management purchases of traffic cones, barricades and signs from Madison-based Decker Supply Co.

Approved a planned spring prescribed burn by Milton-based Tallgrass Restoration, LLC at the Town of Linn Nature Park, at a cost not to exceed $11,730.

Took no action on a parking plan submitted by Jose Hernandez for Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Rd.

Scheduled an April 25 public hearing for a Meadowview Estates petition requesting that the Town of Linn adopt roads within the subdivision.

Took no action on a proposed amendment of the town's docking facility rental ordinance.

Took no action on a proposed revised boat slip lease.

Held first readings, waived second readings and approved amendments to the town's Pier Revocation of Permits, Boat Launching and Room Tax ordinances.

At the recommendation of public accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly, approved creation of a separate fund to segregate federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies from the town's general fund. In June, the Town of Linn will receive $125,759 in ARPA funds, with a similar amount received in fiscal 2021. To date, no ARPA funds have been allocated or expended by the town.

