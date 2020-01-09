You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nine inches of snow possible in Lake Geneva this weekend
top story

Nine inches of snow possible in Lake Geneva this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Bicycle in Lake Geneva after snowstorm

A bicycle locked to a parking post in downtown Lake Geneva is covered with snow after a 2018 winter storm.

 Scott Williams

A winter storm headed for the Lake Geneva region this weekend could deliver as much as nine inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook in an area that includes all of Walworth County for a storm expected to start Friday night.

According to the weather service, the storm will start Friday with a mix of snow and rain, then turn to a blustery snowstorm starting Friday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur Saturday night.

The forecast calls for total accumulation of six to nine inches.

Wind gusts also are expected to reach up to 40 mph during the storm.

Forecasters expect the snow to end by Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to end the weekend.

+18 Photos: Snowstorm tricks Lake Geneva region on Halloween

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics