Nine inches of snow possible in Lake Geneva this weekend

A bicycle locked to a parking post in downtown Lake Geneva is covered with snow after a 2018 winter storm.
A winter storm headed for the Lake Geneva region this weekend could deliver as much as nine inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook in an area that includes all of Walworth County for a storm expected to start Friday night.
According to the weather service, the storm will start Friday with a mix of snow and rain, then turn to a blustery snowstorm starting Friday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur Saturday night.
The forecast calls for total accumulation of six to nine inches.
Wind gusts also are expected to reach up to 40 mph during the storm.
Forecasters expect the snow to end by Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to end the weekend.
Halloween snowstorm - 1
Left: A mini-scarecrow outside a business on Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva is dusted in snow Oct. 31 during a Halloween snowstorm that was expected to bring as much as 5 inches of snow. Above: A pumpkin display is barely recognizable Oct. 31 outside a storefront in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams photos, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 2
Jenny Ahrens enjoys a brisk walk Oct. 31 with her dog, “Sadie,” along Broad Street in Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 3
Canoes and kayaks on display Oct. 31 along Lake Como at the Ridge Resort seem ready to go despite snow coming down during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 4
Lana Marjanovic finds that her sleeve works pretty well Oct. 31 in brushing snow off her car in downtown Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm that took many people by surprise.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 5
The sign outside the Lake Geneva Public Library is shrouded with snow and icicles Oct. 31 during a Halloween snowstorm that disrupted trick-or-treating in some area communities.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 6
Robert Aspinall shovels the driveway Oct. 31 outside his home on South Shore Drive in the town of Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm that had area residents digging out.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 7
Outdoor patio furniture chairs are covered in snow Oct. 31 outside the Flat Iron Tap restaurant in downtown Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 8
School bus drivers and other motorists are moving carefully Oct. 31 along Main Street in downtown Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm that forecasters said could deliver five inches of snow.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 9
A Halloween snowstorm does not discourage Cindy Blair, left, and Chris Nelson, both of Libertyville, Illinois, from doing some shopping Oct. 31 in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 10
Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva is barely visible Oct. 31 from the southern shore of Lake Como during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 11
John Kaspryk Jr. of River Valley Kitchens is one of the few remaining vendors Oct. 31 in a Halloween snowstorm that struck on the final Lake Geneva farmers market of the season.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 12
The fountain outside the Riviera tourism center on the Lake Geneva lakefront continues its distinctive water sprinkling display Oct. 31 despite a snowstorm that moved through the area on Halloween.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 13
A pumpkin display is barely recognizable Oct. 31 covered in snow outside a storefront in downtown Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 14
Trees that are still showing some of their fall colors are laced with snow Oct. 31 along Cemetery Road near Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 15
Abby Haydam does not seem bothered by the weather Oct. 31 as she walks to a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Lake Geneva during a Halloween snowstorm.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm - 16
A backyard Halloween display along Lake Como in the town of Geneva is holding up well Oct. 31 despite a snowstorm that brought several inches of snow before November even had arrived.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Halloween snowstorm
Susie Pody clears snow off her car Oct. 31 outside her home on Crawford Street in Lake Geneva during an unusual Halloween snowstorm that brought about five inches and disrupted area trick-or-treating.
Halloween snowstorm - 18
Fall mums have not lost their color Oct. 31 as a Halloween snowstorm blankets the area near Broad Street and Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
