Nine inches of snow possible in Lake Geneva this weekend

A winter storm headed for the Lake Geneva region this weekend could deliver as much as nine inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook in an area that includes all of Walworth County for a storm expected to start Friday night.

According to the weather service, the storm will start Friday with a mix of snow and rain, then turn to a blustery snowstorm starting Friday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur Saturday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The forecast calls for total accumulation of six to nine inches.

Wind gusts also are expected to reach up to 40 mph during the storm.

Forecasters expect the snow to end by Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to end the weekend.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.