Nippersink resort in Bloomfield recapturing past magic

The Nippersink Resort was founded in 1922 by Ernist Shinner, who operated the place until 1941.

Over the years, the attraction has undergone many ownership changes and seen its share of troubles.

In the 1940s, owner J.U. Gratton rebuilt a dormitory, renovated the lobby and added a pinball and TV room.

Brothers Bert and Sydney Shinderman took over Nippersink in the 1950s to go along with two other resorts they owned in Wisconsin, as well as one in Florida. The brothers then sold the resort in 1964 to Bud Urban, one of their former club managers, who ran Nippersink with his wife and partners Harry and Violet Lake as owners of the resort.

Kathleen Messmer, who recalls happy summer vacations at Nippersink with her family in the ‘70s, remembers employee-vs.-guest softball games, children movie and popcorn nights, and Saturday dress-up nights.

For adults, the club offered entertainment with comedians and singers, not to mention such fun as lessons in the ‘70s dance called The Hustle.

Messmer says the nostalgic memories are vivid. She likened it to the resort depicted in the movie, “Dirty Dancing.”

“We pass Nippersink often, and are sad to see the cottages gone,” she said.