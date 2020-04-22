Nippersink resort in Bloomfield recapturing past magic

BLOOMFIELD – The Nippersink Golf Club and Resort is approaching its 100-year anniversary with a sense of rebirth under new owners Dennis and Chris Holian.
The couple purchased the 171-acre resort in 2017 with dreams of upgrading the facilities and restoring Nippersink to its once-grand past as an attraction for people from Wisconsin and Illinois.
“We could see the property had a great deal of potential,” Chris Holian recalls, “and were eager to make the necessary improvements to restore it toward being all it can be.”
The resort, which opened in 1922 at at N1055 Tombeau Road, has a hotel, banquet hall, outdoor pavilion, 18-hole golf course, 14 apartments and 31 rooms.
Since acquiring the property, the Holians have restored the golf course, improved the guest rooms, removed old cottages, replaced a wedding reception dance floor, and expanded wedding facilities.
Trees removed during the renovation process have been converted into a bar and tables in the clubhouse.
Nippersink marketing director Lindsay Appling said the transformation over the past three years has been impressive.
“The Holians have spent a great deal of effort in improving the property,” Applng said. “We strive to keep as much of the old Nippersink as possible.”
The Nippersink Resort was founded in 1922 by Ernist Shinner, who operated the place until 1941.
Over the years, the attraction has undergone many ownership changes and seen its share of troubles.
In the 1940s, owner J.U. Gratton rebuilt a dormitory, renovated the lobby and added a pinball and TV room.
Brothers Bert and Sydney Shinderman took over Nippersink in the 1950s to go along with two other resorts they owned in Wisconsin, as well as one in Florida. The brothers then sold the resort in 1964 to Bud Urban, one of their former club managers, who ran Nippersink with his wife and partners Harry and Violet Lake as owners of the resort.
Kathleen Messmer, who recalls happy summer vacations at Nippersink with her family in the ‘70s, remembers employee-vs.-guest softball games, children movie and popcorn nights, and Saturday dress-up nights.
For adults, the club offered entertainment with comedians and singers, not to mention such fun as lessons in the ‘70s dance called The Hustle.
Messmer says the nostalgic memories are vivid. She likened it to the resort depicted in the movie, “Dirty Dancing.”
“We pass Nippersink often, and are sad to see the cottages gone,” she said.
Patsy Powers, who worked at the resort from 1962 until 1988, started as an administrative assistant but then moved to many other jobs that allowed her to see more of the resort.
At the time, Nippersink was an all-inclusive resort, which meant that guests paid a flat fee for a wide range of activities and services, including three meals a day.
“My favorite part of it when I worked there was having families come and enjoy the resort,” Powers said. “When people checked out, they were always happy to pay their bill, and excited about their vacation, and wanted to return.”
In 1990, Nippersink was sold for $2.8 million to John and Carol Keporas, who later leased it to another operator. But troubles followed, and the resort wound up on an auction block in 2002.
By the time the Holians acquired it in 2017, Nippersink was ready for a face-lift.
Chris Holians said each hotel room got new carpeting and furnishings, and the cottages found in disrepair and had to be demolished.
“It was nasty,” Holian said of the hotel. “It probably had not been remodeled in 50 years.”
As the restored resort approaches its 100-year anniversary in 2022, Holian said he and his wife have received much positive feedback from those who remember Nippersink in its heyday.
“Our family has a construction and farming background, and are familiar with hard work,” he said. “I’m very pleased with all we have accomplished.”
Powers said she credits the Holians with restoring the resort in a way that will be enjoyed for generations to come.
“They have done a stellar job,” she said. “It was a major undertaking, and the community should be grateful for their contribution in making it a place to be proud of again.”
