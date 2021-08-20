No alcohol allowed at Riviera Beach; City having issue with people breaking rule, leaving alcohol bottles

Lake Geneva officials are considering and implementing procedures for reducing the amount of alcohol containers along the lakefront area and for discouraging people from trying to bring alcohol onto Riviera Beach.
City officials have said there has been an issue with alcohol containers being left along the lakefront area this summer.
“There is a lot of it down there,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said.
Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee discussed the issue during their Aug. 10 meeting.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker proposed having more community service officers patrol the lakefront area and assist beach attendants when someone tries to enter Riviera Beach with alcohol.
Glass containers and alcohol are not allowed on the beach.
“I thought, maybe, we could get the CSO’s out there a little bit more and help them out,” Yunker said. “We’re going to put signs out there and have CSO’s help out with these kids instead of having them address the alcohol issues on the beach.”
Harbormaster Steve Russell said he posted “no alcohol” signs on the beach kiosks, Aug. 7, to inform people that alcohol is not allowed on the beach.
Russell said he has noticed several people leaving the beach area with their coolers after reading the signs.
“It has had a significant impact, because they are bright pink,” Russell said of the signs. “All of a sudden, you had people looking at them, and I saw people walking away with their coolers then coming back. It actually reduced the number of people trying to come through.”
Russell said beach attendants have been asked to check bags and containers that look suspicious.
“So any time a backpack looks squared off or a bag looks heavy, they’ve been checking that,” Russell said. “So I think it’s getting a little better.”