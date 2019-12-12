No bartender on site, city says in writing tickets

Several Lake Geneva liquor license holders have been cited on suspicion of not having a licensed server on the premises.

The penalty for such a violation of city ordinance is $502 for each incident.

Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said the businesses where citations were issued were Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St.; Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St; Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St.; MOD Pizza, 281 N. Edwards Boulevard; Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, 835 Wrigley Drive; and Gino’s East Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive.

Gritzner said the citation means that each liquor license holder was found serving alcohol without a licensed bartender or other server. He said this was the first time each business had received such a citation.

Each business was temporarily prohibited from serving alcoholic beverages until a licensed server was present.

“All the businesses that we checked were able to get someone there quickly,” Gritzner said. “So, we stood by until that was able to occur.”