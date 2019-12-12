You are the owner of this article.
No bartender on site, city says in writing tickets
No bartender on site, city says in writing tickets

Thumbs Up Saloon

Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, was one of the businesses where police recently reported finding no licensed bartender or other alcohol server on site.

 File photo, Regional News

Several Lake Geneva liquor license holders have been cited on suspicion of not having a licensed server on the premises.

The penalty for such a violation of city ordinance is $502 for each incident.

Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said the businesses where citations were issued were Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St.; Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St; Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St.; MOD Pizza, 281 N. Edwards Boulevard; Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, 835 Wrigley Drive; and Gino’s East Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive.

Gritzner said the citation means that each liquor license holder was found serving alcohol without a licensed bartender or other server. He said this was the first time each business had received such a citation.

Each business was temporarily prohibited from serving alcoholic beverages until a licensed server was present.

“All the businesses that we checked were able to get someone there quickly,” Gritzner said. “So, we stood by until that was able to occur.”

The business owners cited were identified as Kimberly C. Freely, 43, Lake Geneva, owner of Thumbs Up; Shad A. Branen, 58, Burlington, of Geneva Theater; William Strangeway, 60, Franklin, of Gino's East; David A. Burns, 51, West Allis, of Mod Pizza; Nancy L. Trilla, 63, Fontana, of Barrique; and John S. Lindsey, 40, Lake Geneva, of Flat Iron.

All of the cases are scheduled to be heard Dec. 19 in municipal court.

Branen, co-owner of the Geneva Theater, said an employee serving alcoholic beverages had taken a test to become a licensed server, but had yet been certified.

Branen said he understands the city issuing a citation.

“We were the ones at fault,” he said. “They were just doing their job.”

Other business representatives could not be reached for comment.

Gritzner said the police department checks businesses several times a year to make sure there are licensed servers on site. The checks involve taverns, restaurant, retail stores and gas stations.

Most businesses are found in compliance, but violations do occur, somestimes from forgetfulness, he said.

If a liquor license holder is a repeat offender, they could lose their license.

“The city could decide whether to suspend or not renew the license,” Gritzner said. “So, there are repercussions.”

