No body found in Geneva Lake Sunday after report and search in Fontana

Area law enforcement and divers responded to Geneva Lake on Sunday after receiving a report of what appeared to be a body underwater, but nothing was found.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Fontana Police Department, Fontana Fire/Rescue and Geneva Lake Police were dispatched to the Fontana public beach for report of a possible body in the water, according to a release posted by the Geneva Lake Police on Sunday night.

Two witnesses reported that they were swimming and thought they observed a person under the water. They went to the Fontana beach house and a call was placed to 911, according to the release.

Water Safety Patrol had swimmers in the water doing a surface search. Fontana Fire/Rescue had a diver enter the water and search the area and did not locate anyone.

Units from Linn Fire/Rescue and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in an area search.

There was no one reported missing in the area.

After an extensive search of the area with underwater remote operated vehicle, sonar and aerial drones no body was found or located.

The scene was cleared at approximately 10:30 PM.

Fontana Police Department is the lead agency in this incident.

Over the last week there have been three area drownings, putting people on high alert.

On Tuesday, July 19, an 8-year-old girl drowned in Powers Lake in far-western Kenosha County. She reportedly had been swimming in the roped-off designated swimming area.

On Friday, an 81-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake after he reportedly fell off his paddleboard when he lost his balance. And on Saturday a 14-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Happy Acres Kampground, 22230 45th St, Bristol.