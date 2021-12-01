No candy at this year’s Lake Geneva Christmas parade

The Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is set to return this Saturday, Dec. 4, but there is one big change this year. Participants in the parade will not be able to hand out candy or anything else this year due to concerns about COVID and for other safety reasons.

Candy was handed out earlier this year during the Lake Geneva Badgers homecoming parade in downtown Lake Geneva. Candy also will still be handed out at parades around the area, including Burlington and Elkhorn, according to officials.

The Lake Geneva rule stated: “Due to current conditions and for the safety of our spectators, items may not be thrown or distributed to spectators by any parade participant at any time during the parade.”

It further states, “Violations of this rule will result in immediate removal from the parade. This includes but is not limited to candy, flowers, beads, toys and literature.”

Stephanie Klett, the president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said, “This year we are calling it a contactless parade. There is no throwing or handing out candy. We just want to be safe.”

Last year in 2020 the parade along with numerous other holiday events were cancelled due to concerns with COVID.

This year, with COVID concerns still present VISIT Lake Geneva opted to play it safe and not have anything handed out.

The rule was made before the Waukesha tragedy on Nov. 21 when a man drove through the parade, killing six and injuring dozens. But Klett said the safety of the children is another reason to forgo candy this year.

In 2019, VISIT Lake Geneva initiated the rule requiring candy to be handed out instead of thrown from floats.

“There are usually around 10,000 people along the route watching. You definitely don't want kids running into the street at night,” Klett said.

Minute of silence

In a show of solidarity with Waukesha, following the tragedy there, there will be a minute of silence at the beginning of the Lake Geneva parade at 4:59 p.m. before the parade starts.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Williams and Marshall streets, going south on Williams onto Broad Street. From Broad, the parade heads south to Main Street, then west to Cook Street.

The parade route will be closed to traffic and parking after 3 p.m.

This year’s theme for the parade is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”

The Elkhorn parade is also on Saturday, Dec. 4. It’s from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Elkhorn.

The Burlington parade is 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in downtown Burlington.