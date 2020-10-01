No dance? No parade? No problem

WALWORTH – Despite a delayed football season and canceled homecoming dance, students at Big Foot High School managed to have fun replacing homecoming week with a new spirit week.
Out of safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus, many of the school’s typical homecoming events were canceled, including a parade, school dance, powder-puff games and class Olympics were canceled.
And after school administrators decided to postpone the football season until spring, any semblance of a traditional homecoming seemed unlikely during what would have been homecoming week Sept. 21-25.
But through the efforts and coordination of the Big Foot student council and teachers, the campus was still able to celebrate with a week of dress-up days and other festive activities.
Students dressed up in “quarantine outfits”, or pajamas, then picked a generation to mimic during “generations day,” with freshmen dressing as toddlers and seniors as senior citizens, for example.
Students later replicated their favorite social media memes, then came adorned in country-western outfits, and finally dressed in school colors for spirit wear.
Big Foot Principal Jeremy Anderson said he was impressed at the effort some students put into their costumes throughout the week, and he particularly enjoyed the generations dress-up day.
“I struggled understanding some of the meme costumes, but I did get a kick out of the generations day,” he said.
Nicole Raskin, an English teacher and student council supervisor, said many teachers put in extra effort to ensure students had a festive week in lieu of the usual homecoming events.
Some teachers created daily trivia games for students, or gave out prizes to the student who could guess how many pieces of candy were in a jar.
“Even the little things like this, the kids really got into it,” Raskin said. “And it brought back a feeling that we’re still in this together, and it will get better.”
Raskin added that she was pleased to see growing teacher participation in the dress-up week, along with the students.
“I feel like now a vast majority of the teachers gets involved with it, which I think also makes the kids have more fun, too, because their teacher is in their pajamas teaching the class,” she said.
To control the spread of coronavirus in large crowd settings, Big Foot administrators have decided to postpone the football season from fall until next spring.
To create a special treat for seniors despite the lack of other homecoming activities Sept. 21-25, senior Jocelyn Arnold, president of the student council, and other members of the council introduced what they hope will become a new homecoming tradition.
After seeing a similar activity done at Whitewater High School, the student council invited seniors to paint whatever they would like in their individual parking spaces in the senior parking lot.
Arnold said about 20 seniors gathered in the parking lot Sept. 20 to work on their stalls.
Some of the parking lot paintings depicted favorite quotes, a rocket ship, a quaking goose and even a full monopoly board spanning the entire parking space.
“I just really wanted to give seniors something else to do for homecoming, since we don’t have a football game and we can’t do some of the other activities we usually do,” Arnold said.
With this being the first year Big Foot has allowed seniors to paint their parking stalls, Arnold said she hopes the painting becomes a new tradition and that more seniors participate in future years.
With many milestone school events canceled this year due to the coronavirus, Anderson said it is beneficial for students to still safely experience some of the same activities they are accustomed to, despite the pandemic.
“Any bit of normalcy and safe way to celebrate or do something fun has just been really good and healthy,” he said.
