No dance? No parade? No problem

“I struggled understanding some of the meme costumes, but I did get a kick out of the generations day,” he said.

Nicole Raskin, an English teacher and student council supervisor, said many teachers put in extra effort to ensure students had a festive week in lieu of the usual homecoming events.

Some teachers created daily trivia games for students, or gave out prizes to the student who could guess how many pieces of candy were in a jar.

“Even the little things like this, the kids really got into it,” Raskin said. “And it brought back a feeling that we’re still in this together, and it will get better.”

Raskin added that she was pleased to see growing teacher participation in the dress-up week, along with the students.

“I feel like now a vast majority of the teachers gets involved with it, which I think also makes the kids have more fun, too, because their teacher is in their pajamas teaching the class,” she said.

To control the spread of coronavirus in large crowd settings, Big Foot administrators have decided to postpone the football season from fall until next spring.