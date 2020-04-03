No election results to be announced Tuesday after the polls close

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters, candidates and political watchers should probably not expect any election results Tuesday night.

In fact, it could take a week.

Because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge has ruled that Wisconsin election clerks must extend the deadline for absentee ballots until 4 p.m. April 13.

As a result, state election officials today directed local officials not to release any election results until after the new April 13 deadline.

The polls will still be open Tuesday as usual throughout Walworth County and the rest of the state. But no results will be announced that night.

Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey said she is following the state's orders, and will not be releasing or announcing any results before April 13 at least.

Wisconsin Election Commission spokesman Reid Magney said officials are still working out when municipal clerks can begin counting votes.

Voters in Walworth County are casting ballots in a race for Lake Geneva mayor, several city council races, and a town of Bloomfield referendum on dissolving the town, among other issues.