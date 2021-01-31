No injuries after Bloomfield rollover; reminder to wear seat belts, drive slow

BLOOMFIELD – The snow storm that hit southeastern Wisconsin over the weekend brought treacherous road conditions, including a rollover in Bloomfield.

The rollover occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Highway H and Pigeon Road. Fortunately, no one needed to be transported to the hospital after the crash, according to Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Chief Fred Schalow.

He said it’s a reminder to “wear your seat belt.” Without seat belts, the crash could have had a very different outcome.

“Drive carefully, take your time,” Schalow said. “The roads change pretty quickly.”

There was also a crash Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. where a car slid off Highway 12. No injuries were reported with that crash either, Schalow said.