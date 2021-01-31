No injuries after Bloomfield rollover; reminder to wear seat belts, drive slow

BLOOMFIELD – The snow storm that hit southeastern Wisconsin over the weekend brought treacherous road conditions, including a rollover in Bloomfield.
The rollover occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Highway H and Pigeon Road. Fortunately, no one needed to be transported to the hospital after the crash, according to Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Chief Fred Schalow.
He said it’s a reminder to “wear your seat belt.” Without seat belts, the crash could have had a very different outcome.
“Drive carefully, take your time,” Schalow said. “The roads change pretty quickly.”
There was also a crash Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. where a car slid off Highway 12. No injuries were reported with that crash either, Schalow said.
Watch now: Winter in Lake Geneva as photographed by our readers
Peek-a-boo
Deer spotted among the trees in the Lake Como area.
Roger Abrahams, submitted
Winter lights
Frost on a tree with holiday lights in Fontana, by Geneva Lake. For more photos by Judith Gatesman, visit
www.judithgatesman.com.
Judith Gatesman, Regional News
Riviera in the fog
The fog puts Lake Geneva's Riviera in soft focus on this winter day.
Cathy Popick, submitted
Ice canopy
An icy canopy over Academy Drive, in the town of Linn.
Cathy Popick, submitted
Human spotted
Sarah Nagl strikes a pose among the trees at Price Park, in Elkhorn.
Carrie Nolan, submitted
On the Bay
Fuzzy with frost, the branches droop on this Williams Bay tree near Geneva Lake.
Judith Gatesman, submitted
Who me?
Another deer spotted in the Lake Como area.
Roger Abrahams, submitted
Quiet on the lake
Geneva Lake, looking serene from a boat launch in Fontana.
Grant Cherney, submitted
Frosty treetop
The top of a frost-covered tree at Geneva National Resort & Club, in the town of Geneva.
Barbara Schuld Adams, submitted
Winter roads
Winters in Wisconsin always prove why caution is important behind the wheel. Gloves, too. Here is a passenger's side view of Broad Street, heading south toward the Main Street intersection.
Susan Hughes, submitted
Here comes the sun
Sunlight through the trees at Geneva National, in the town of Geneva.
Barbara Schuld Adams, submitted
Kick up your snowshoes
Overlooking Geneva Lake from the top of the former Majestic Ski Hill in the town of Linn.
Carrie Nolan, submitted
Icy berries
From an ice-covered tree in Lake Geneva.
Kelley Happ, submitted
Yerkes Observatory
The tower of the former Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay.
Sheila Brown, submitted
Another Como deer
A buck spotted on a porch near Lake Como.
James Giovannetti, submitted
