“No matter the vote, we … ask people to wear a mask at Winterfest”

LAKE GENEVA – While the Legislature has been working to possibly nullify the state mask mandate, Winterfest organizers are asking people coming for festivities to wear masks even though there is no local ordinance requiring it.

“No matter the vote, we will be socially responsible and ask people to wear a mask at Winterfest. We want Lake Geneva to be a safe and healthy place for people to visit. Caring about others and their good health says a lot about a community,” said Stephanie Klett, the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva.

Winterfest is scheduled to take place from Wednesday Feb. 3 to Sunday Feb. 7.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the state Senate voted on a joint resolution to eliminate the governor’s emergency order mandating people wear masks indoor or in enclosed spaces, other than a private residence, and when other people are present in the same room or enclosed space.

The Assembly was set to vote on the proposal on Thursday, but it appears that was delayed.

As a joint resolution, the item just needs to pass both chambers and does not require the governor’s approval. Evers’ latest emergency order and mask mandate are slated to run until March 20.