No more late library fees at Williams Bay library for children and young adults

WILLIAMS BAY – Overdue fines for children and young adults are now a thing of the past at the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.
Starting this month the library went fine free for youth books, said Joy Schnupp, the library director. In the future they may revisit it and extend it to adult books as well, but they wanted to start with just youth books.
The idea behind the change is to “knock down barriers to access and be more inclusive,” Schnupp said.
“The American Library Association is encouraging public libraries across the country to be fine free.”
At Lake Geneva Public Library they are fine free for both youth and adult books. The Fontana Library still has fines, but there is some discussion about possibly changing that in the future.
There are many reasons that people cannot pay fines, Schnupp said, and if a family checks out a dozen children’s book, it can add up if they are a few days late.
“The more we can do as a public library to remove barriers, the better,” Schnupp said.
They had been talking about eliminating fines for a while for youth books. Then after COVID hit, Schnupp said, the library board voted to make the fine change to help welcome people back to the library.
Not only is it good for patrons, staff are also excited about it, Schnupp said.
“It means less time having to talk to people about fines that they owe, which can be a negative thing” Schnupp said. “It means more positive interactions with patrons and families and less time following up with people who may need a call or two to bring something back.”
Using the honor system, people are still supposed to return the books they check out by their return date or renew the books. And ultimately if someone does not return a book, they will be billed for the book.
But the hope is that the new change will help welcome people back to the library.
“We feel it’s a strong signal to all of our residents they are more than welcome here,” Schnupp said.
The library at 65 West Geneva St. is open for in-person visits 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
There are also several fun summer events on the docket at the library.
On Wednesdays at 10 a.m. throughout the summer, starting June 16, join Ms. Emily and Ms. Laura for Story Time at the Fishing Park.
At 6 p.m. on June 12, July 10 and Aug. 21, Ms. Emily will be hosting Stories n’ S’mores at Kishwauketoe. All s’more materials will be individually packaged.