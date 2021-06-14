No more late library fees at Williams Bay library for children and young adults

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not only is it good for patrons, staff are also excited about it, Schnupp said.

“It means less time having to talk to people about fines that they owe, which can be a negative thing” Schnupp said. “It means more positive interactions with patrons and families and less time following up with people who may need a call or two to bring something back.”

Using the honor system, people are still supposed to return the books they check out by their return date or renew the books. And ultimately if someone does not return a book, they will be billed for the book.

But the hope is that the new change will help welcome people back to the library.

“We feel it’s a strong signal to all of our residents they are more than welcome here,” Schnupp said.

The library at 65 West Geneva St. is open for in-person visits 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There are also several fun summer events on the docket at the library.

On Wednesdays at 10 a.m. throughout the summer, starting June 16, join Ms. Emily and Ms. Laura for Story Time at the Fishing Park.