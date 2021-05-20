'No one cooks like mama' Lake Geneva chain Mama Cimino's opens in Vegas, voted best restaurant there

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — With the recent opening of Mama Cimino’s Pizza in Las Vegas, Nevada, the storied, family-owned restaurant was singled out on the cover of MY VEGAS Magazine and voted by its readers as “Best Restaurant.” To celebrate their 44 years of pizza making across the country, all customers will receive a 20% discount on their orders if they mention “Mama’s Angels” during this Mother’s Day month of May.

It all started in Leighton Buzzard, England, in 1964, when Francis Salamone showed Antonino Cimino a photograph of a beautiful young woman, her sister, Domenica, who was living in Sicily at the time. He instantly fell in love and, even though it was a time when most marriages were still arranged, flew to Sicily where the families met for the first time. Domenica fell in love with Antonino at once as well, and they were married on November 6, 1966.

Soon afterwards, the couple relocated to Leighton Buzzard, England where they gave birth to three children: Nicolo, Salvatore, and Vincenzo. In 1973, they moved to America, and made their new home in Rockford, Illinois. Once they settled in, their fourth little boy, Pietro, was born.