"No parking" signs proposed for area where trespassing has occurred on city-owned property

Parking may soon no longer be allowed near city-owned property where people have trespassed and installed bicycle ramps and other structures.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Public Works Committee unanimously approved, May 23, to install “no parking” signs near the Stone Ridge subdivision, located near North Stone Ridge Drive and Highway 120.

The proposal to install the “no parking” signs still has to be approved by the full city council.

Lake Geneva officials recently reported that people have been trespassing, cutting down trees and installing makeshift bicycle ramps on city-owned property in that area, as well as private owned by the subdivision’s developer Brian Pollard.

City council members unanimously approved, May 9, to install “no trespassing” signs in that area, but Public Works Director Tom Earle informed city aldermen, during the public works committee meeting, that the city cannot install “no trespassing” signs near the subdivision, because Pollard also owns property in that area.

“So we would be putting ‘no trespassing’ signs for private property,” Earle said. “But we were wondering if the committee would like to post that as no parking, because there is no reason for people to park in that existing cul-de-sac.”

Earle said, along with the “no parking” signs, city aldermen also would have to approve an ordinance to prohibit parking in that area in order to make it enforceable.

“We’re just not looking to put up a sign,” Earle said. “We need an ordinance for no parking on that section of roadway. It would need to be an ordinance in order for the PD to enforce it.”

Pollard said he has posted “no trespassing” signs on the property that he owns in that area.

“I would love the city to put up ‘no parking’ signs if that’s the case,” he said.

Pollard said one of his employees recently noticed someone cutting down trees with a chainsaw on a portion of his property, and they contacted the police to have that person removed.

“We did get his license plates. The police did come and escort him off the property,” Pollard said. “So there’s been contact with at least one person who is participating with the stuff that has been going on up there.”

City aldermen also discussed options for removing the structures that have been installed on the property.

Earle said his staff does not have the time to remove the structures but proposed that the city hire a contractor to do the work.

“I don’t have the staff or the time to send anybody up there to do that,” Earle said. “It would take us months and months to do that.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund proposed that after it has been determined who has been installing the structures, have the police contact them and ask them to remove the structures and if they refuse the city can threaten them with legal action.

“If we press charges and we take them to court, I think we would have a very good chance of winning a judgement, and once we win the judgement we could pay someone to take those things out of there,” Hedlund said. “From my way of thinking, I think that’s how we should proceed.”

Pollard said he has demolished some of the structures that have been installed on his property.

“I had a six-foot ramp going down a 20-foot gulley on my property. I just got a chainsaw and cut it down, and it’s laying there right now,” Pollard said. “I haven’t pulled it out. Most of the stuff is on the city property.”

Pollard said he would be willing to work with the city to have the structures removed.

“It’s going to take some work to take those down,” Pollard said. “If we can help, I would be more than happy to participate.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.